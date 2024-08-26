Gator Soccer Chomps Back To Tie UCF

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators soccer team came from behind to tie Central Florida 2-2 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium on Sunday.

Match Recap

UCF (1-0-2) opened the match with a goal from Chloe Netzel at the 17-minute mark. Emily Thompson sent the ball down to Netzel, who sent a sharp angled shot to the corner of the goal past a defender.

A pair of Gator first-year players worked to tie the match in minute 43. Vera Blom worked up midfield to play a ball sent by the sophomore transfer Delaney Tellex. Blom was able to score on a left-foot shot past the UCF goalkeeper to give the Gators (1-0-2) their first goal of the match.

worked to make it happen! Always fun to celebrate first goal with your teammates!#GoGators | ⚽️ | #StudentPersonPlayer pic.twitter.com/wuwbvnQlLM — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 26, 2024



The Knights took a 2-1 lead in minute 60 with another goal from Netzel. Mia Asenjo sent the ball to the top of the box down the left side for Netzel. The UCF forward scored the shot deep in the corner.

Gator forward Sophie White tied the match in minute 70. After running down the back to the Knights’ goalkeeper, White took a few touches to send the ball to the middle of the net with a left-footed shot.

It’s the second tie in the 23-match series between the state rivals.

SOPHIE WITH THE GOAL! #11 gets her 2nd collegiate goal pic.twitter.com/roXQvMj8jx — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 26, 2024

Up Next

The Gators take on Georgia State in Atlanta at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Gators will be back in Gainesville at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 for a rivalry game against the Florida State Seminoles.