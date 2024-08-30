Gators Football Set To Host Miami In Season Opener

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators football program has its first of several big tests this season Saturday afternoon.

No. 19 Miami will head to Gainesville to open the season in explosive fashion.

With Miami and Florida looking to hit the ground running, there are factors that could decide the game.

Ready to be back in The Swamp 🟠🔵 See you Saturday, Gator Nation!#GoGators | @Gatorland — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) August 29, 2024

Veteran Passers

Miami and Florida are two teams that are lucky enough to have quarterbacks with plenty of experience in the college game. But the similarities end there.

Miami’s Cam Ward has not yet played a down for the ‘Canes, as he transferred in from Washington State in the spring. He tossed 25 touchdowns and just seven interceptions last season for the Cougars and showed solid arm strength and accuracy.

Miami’s passing game was underwhelming last season and the fifth-year passer will look to change that this time around.

On the other end of the spectrum, Florida’s Graham Mertz brings continuity to the Gators offense. Returning for his second year as Florida’s starter, Mertz will look to build on an already impressive start to his Gators career. He completed a whopping 72.9 percent of his passes for 20 scores and just three interceptions in 2023 – an efficient season.

Former Florida coach and offensive coordinator Dan Mullen had good things to say about Ward and Mertz when talking to ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF‘s Stephen Russell. However, he acknowledged the latter’s advantage in terms of continuity.

Improving Defenses

Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry returns to a unit that got better last season and is expected to do so again.

The Hurricanes surrendered 22.8 points per game last year and return five starters.

They also added a ton of talent in the transfer portal. Chantz Williams, Thomas Gore and Jared Harrison-Hunte add strength and depth to the defensive line.

Joe Zagacki, voice of the Miami Hurricanes, told Russell about how solid Miami is on the defensive side of the ball.

Also needing to improve is the Florida defense. The Gators gave up 27.6 points per game last season.

They struggled to stop the run and the pass, allowing 155.6 rushing yards and 226.7 passing yards per game in 2023.

But like Miami, the Gators have reloaded their personnel through the portal. Veteran players joining Florida this season are defensive backs DJ Douglas, Asa Turner and Trikweze Bridges and defensive lineman Joey Slackman.

Miami will likely try to establish the run in a hostile road environment, so the Gators will have to be strong up front if they want to stifle Miami’s offense.

Pivotal Year For Head Coaches

Miami’s Mario Cristobal and Florida’s Billy Napier were both assistants together at Alabama under Nick Saban, and both are struggling to get their current programs on track.

Each coach is entering his third season at the helm with a losing record (Napier is 11-14 and Cristobal is 12-13).

Cristobal has greatly improved Miami’s situation in his time as head coach, but has yet to see real results. He is under a lot of pressure to bring those results to South Florida this season.

Napier is also on a “hot seat.” The Gators finished 5-7 last year, missing a bowl game for just the third time since 1990.

But they, too, have retooled, and look better on paper this season.

Napier said he was confident in the Gators’ ability to play the way he wants to play, with both athleticism and discipline:

They will have to do just that if they want to match Miami.

Game Time

Florida and Miami kick off the season at 3:30 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Providing coverage are ABC, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.