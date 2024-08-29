No. 11 Missouri Looks To Stay Grounded Ahead Of Season Opener

Share Facebook

Twitter

Missouri has plenty to be excited about entering the 2024 season. Last year, the Tigers went 11-2 and won their first New Years’ Six bowl game in program history against Ohio State. Many key pieces from that team are returning, including first team AP preseason All-American wide receiver Luther Burden III. Because of that, both the AP and coaches poll ranked Missouri 11th in the nation, its highest preseason ranking since 2008. Such lofty expectations have led fans and media alike to speculate if making the expanded 12-team College Football Playoffs should be the Tigers’ goal this season. However, reigning SEC Coach of the Year Eli Drinkwitz said he hasn’t discussed the playoffs with his players. He noted they’re solely focused on starting 1-0 against Murray State.

Game Preview

Murray State certainly has certainly struggled recently, finishing 2-9 in each of the last two seasons. However, coach Drinkwitz said the Racers will be his toughest season opener yet. That’s because they have a new head coach in Jody Wright and 60 new players. They’re a completely different team than they were last year at all levels. However, the Tigers are still expected to roll, as they’re favored by an absurd 49.5 points. If all goes to plan, the game will be a good tune-up for new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and the rest of the team.

Players To Watch

Burden will be the focal point of the Missouri offense once again, but the Tigers have plenty of talent at other positions. Quarterback Brady Cook is returning for his fifth and final season in Columbia after recording the fourth-most passing yards in the SEC last season. He’ll be handing off to a pair of newly transferred running backs in Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll. Seniors Chuck Hicks and Joseph Charleston will lead the team on defense after excellent seasons last year.

For Murray State, graduate transfer Jayden Johannsen will start at quarterback. Other impact players include preseason All-MVC offensive lineman Ashton Flinn and safety Kanyon Walker.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Racers is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday on SEC Network.