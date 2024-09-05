Buchholz Volleyball Suffers Tough Loss Against St. John Lutheran

jalyngarcia September 5, 2024

By Jalyn Garcia and Isabella Ruiz

The Buchholz Bobcats lost in a four-set volleyball match Wednesday against visiting St. John Lutheran to fall to 5-6 on the season.

The Bobcats won the first set of the match 25-21. The team had 11 kills, eight blocks and two aces. However, the remaining three sets did not end the way the team had hoped. The Saints (3-3) took the remaining three sets, 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14.

Buchholz is led by senior libero Rosy Logan, who had 16 digs, an ace and an overall passing percentage of 1.83%.

The Bobcats have 15 players, five are freshman. Three freshman stood out vs. the Saints: Aaliyah Ray, Julia Almond and Aubrey Waters, who combined for 13 kills, 26 assists and 15 digs.

“These freshman brought a fire to the program that we were missing before,” junior Victoria Trucco said.

Buchholz will playing a tri-match this weekend. The BHS players said they will be going into this weekend with a positive mindset.

“We’re going to focus on strategizing our defense and playing for each other,” Logan said.

Photo gallery from the match:

 

