LSU Looks to Secure First Win Of Season Against Nicholls

Share Facebook

Twitter

No. 18 LSU plays Nicholls State University at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge in hopes of getting its first win of the season.

Opening-Season Losses

Both LSU (0-1) and Nicholls (0-1) lost their season openers last weekend.

LSU lost 27-20 against the USC Trojans on Sunday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

The teams battled for the lead throughout the game. In the third quarter, LSU was up 17-13 after quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson.

USC then took a 20-17 lead on a 28-yard TD pass from QB Miller Moss to receiver Ja’Kobi Lane at the 5:44 mark of the fourth quarter.

LSU was able to tie it at 20-20 after Damian Ramos made a 31-yard field goal.

However, with only eight seconds left of the game, USC scored the winning touchdown on a run up the middle by Woody Marks.

Nicholls lost 25-17 to Louisiana Tech last Saturday. Within the first few minutes of the game, Nicholls gave up a safety. Tech scored two more touchdowns in the first half, with a blocked PAT, increasing its lead to 15 points.

Nicholls trailed as it scored a touchdown and field goal in the first half and ended the game with another touchdown. It was not enough as the Tech scored a touchdown and field goal in the fourth quarter.

Moving Forward

The Tigers will celebrate 100 years in the Tiger Stadium. LSU coach Brian Kelly is looking to rebound from the defeat against USC. He wants to coach and play better in order to compete against the 2023 Southland Conference Champion:

Kelly wants the team to be able to handle every situation as it unfolds and not predict potential outcomes. He wants his team to be more creative, innovative and diverse when choosing plays instead of “scheme and play-calling,” especially when it comes to third-and-1:

Kelly’s main goal for this game is to play all four quarters until the end. He wants to have a “finish” mentality in order to not let the game slip from their fingers:

Where To Watch

This in-state game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network +.