Gia McGrew: Santa Fe High School’s Newest Sensation

By Jalyn Garcia and Isabella Ruiz

Gia’s Story

ALACHUA — Gia McGrew is one of two captains on the Santa Fe High School volleyball team. She leads the team in kills with 124 this season alone. Though it is her first year on Santa Fe’s roster, she has already proven herself to be a standout leader.

McGrew played her freshman year of volleyball at Gainesville High School. Soon after she moved to Oklahoma and continued her volleyball career at Mount Saint Mary’s Catholic School. McGrew moved to Oklahoma when her father, Reggie McGrew, got a coaching position at the University of Oklahoma. Reggie McGrew played on the University of Florida’s 1996 National Championship team under coach Steve Spurrier. He also played in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Gia made the decision to return to Gainesville and finish out her high school career at Santa Fe. Gia has high hopes for this season, as she says she is ready to lead Santa Fe to its third state championship. Coach Eric Marshall says making Gia a captain was a clear decision because she has the capability to maintain an upbeat attitude and lead her teammates to victory. Marshall is also a director of Gainesville Juniors, a local volleyball club, and has known Gia since she first started playing the sport at the age of 11.

Gia says her teammates bring “a beautiful light to the court,” and she is grateful to play alongside them during her final season.

What’s Next?

She plans to graduate early so she can continue the family tradition of playing college sports by starting her academic and athletic journey at the University of Iowa in the spring of 2025. Gia might “explode out of excitement” she said after being asked if she was ready to play in the Big Ten, considered the best conference in women’s volleyball.

The Raiders, 10-3 after Tuesday’s 3-0 win against visiting Ocala Forest (5-8), host Yulee (4-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Photo gallery: Santa Fe defeated Newberry 3-0 on Monday. [Isabella Ruiz]