NFL Week 1 Stock Trade: Which Teams are a Buy – and which are a Sell

Week 1 of the NFL season is now in the books, and there’s some housekeeping to do.

Some teams took care of business as expected. Others made a statement. Then there were those who might have some work to do.

Let’s look at three different teams and decide whose stock to either buy or sell after their Week 1 performance.

NEW YORK JETS: SELL

In the final game of the week, on primetime Monday Night Football, the New York Jets went out and got smacked by the San Francisco 49ers. Now, is their performance the sole reason to sell their stock? No, but what happened in the game just emboldened that stance.

There wasn’t much good going on for Gang Green in the 70-degree Santa Clara evening weather. The highlight (perhaps the greatest moment for Jets fans in a decade) was the first quarter touchdown drive where everything looked like it clicked. Aaron Rodgers, in his return, made a few nice throws. Outside of that… not so much.

AARON RODGERS’ FIRST TOUCHDOWN AS A JET ✈️ pic.twitter.com/U7gxy4E04p — PFF (@PFF) September 10, 2024

What’s equally, and perhaps more, concerning than the offense, was the defense. A unit that’s supposed to be great – no, has been great – and the backbone of the team, did not show up against the Niners. Even without Christian McCaffrey playing, the Niners calmly and methodically took the Jets apart, with the help of Brock Purdy and a tremendous performance from backup running back Jordan Mason.

But the selling point: a 40-year-old quarterback coming off a torn Achilles. Monday’s game against the Niners marked Rodgers’ 24th game since he last threw for 300 yards in a game.

THE 49ERS SPOIL AARON RODGERS' RETURN ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL 😤 pic.twitter.com/fdG4IP5oXi — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2024

CHICAGO BEARS: BUY

After starting the game against the Tennessee Titans down 17-0, it was Chicago’s defense and special teams that stepped up in a massive way to come all the way back and win 24-17.

Mr. Simone Biles – Jonathan Owens – had a blocked punt return touchdown. Tyrique Stevenson had a pick-six (on one of the all-time bad throws you’ll see from Titans quarterback Will Levis).

"Oh, no." Mark Sanchez saw this pick-six from Will Levis coming. The Bears, who once trailed 17-0 in this game, now lead 24-17 despite not scoring an offensive touchdown.pic.twitter.com/80n4XxINT1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024

The Bears now have proof of concept that they can win games without their offense performing well. The Bears’ offensive struggles

I don’t expect those offensive struggles to continue in the slightest, especially from Williams. He’ll be just fine en route to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading Chicago to the playoffs.

CALEB WILLIAMS BECOMES FIRST #1 OVERALL QB TO WIN IN DEBUT SINCE 2002 🔥 NEW ERA IN CHICAGO 🐻 pic.twitter.com/QDfqwwz9EV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2024

CINCINNATI BENGALS: BUY

Perhaps the ugliest performance of week one goes to the Bengals. There’s absolutely no excuse for losing to the New England Patriots, in Cincinnati, 16-10. People will, rightfully so, be out on the Bengals moving forward. I, on the other hand, am sticking with them.

Was it awful? Yes. But what it isn’t is new. In Zac Taylor’s tenure as head coach of the Bengals, the team has a 1-10 record in the first two weeks of the season. They just can’t seem to figure out how to start strong. What they do know how to do is get hot at the right time, evidenced by their two AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

The Bengals are now 1-10 in the first 2 weeks of the season under Zac Taylor. pic.twitter.com/Lgjv6HEJGd — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) September 8, 2024

Speaking of Burrow, who was 21-29 for 164 yards, improvement will be needed. Maybe all it’ll take is some time to get back into the groove of things, as the last game he played before this one was in 2023 and ended up with him suffering a season-ending injury.

They’ve got the Kansas City Chiefs coming up in week two, which means they can easily start the year 0-2. I believe that by the middle of the season, however, they put it all together.

Whether or not I’m right, we’ll find out with time. If I had to guess, though – I’m going to be spot on.