Saints Volleyball Survives Comeback Attempt To Win Five-Set Thriller

The Santa Fe College Saints volleyball team avoided heartbreak by stopping a two-set rally by visiting University of South Carolina Lancaster on Friday night, winning in five sets (25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 15-9).

The match started off great for the Saints (5-3) after cruising to a 25-11 win in Set 1.

However, defensive adjustments and long rallies from the Lancers (5-7) turned every point into a battle from there out.

Intense back-and-forth action between both sides meant consistent knotting on the scoreboard. The Lancers fought back in the second set with a strong comeback, but fell 25-20. Lancaster was able to best Santa Fe in back-to-back sets, 25-18 in the third and 25-23 in a heated fourth.

This set up the fifth and final set, where, as Santa Fe coach Bailey Coleman put it, “… it was time to step up and get the job done.”

The Saints returned to their first-set form, jumping out to an early lead and holding on for a decisive 15-8 set win.

For Santa Fe, the shine came on the front lines. Hitter Riley Solomon dominated, leading the team with 11 kills off 26 total attacks, while contributing multiple key blocks.

“With the adjustments we had, I think she really stuck to the details,” Coleman said.

Linnea Preston also contributed with her net presence, showing off an absolute laser of a spike. Preston put eight points on the board for Santa Fe with a fantastic .417 kill percentage. Mariana Haas-Festugato and Libero Aria Eisel anchored the back row, with Haas-Festugato taking charge defensively, clocking 20 digs.

Up Next

Santa Fe travels to New Port Richey for a 6 p.m. match Wednesday against Pasco-Hernando State College (4-6).