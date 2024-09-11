Sep 10, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Race For MLB Wild Card Comes Down To Wire

Lexi Skolnick September 11, 2024

As the Major League Baseball regular season nears its end, the race for the wild card is coming down to the wire.

The regular season is scheduled to conclude at the end of the month, with the playoffs set to begin Oct. 1 with the wild-card round. The playoffs feature 12 teams — six from the American League and six from the National League.

What is a Wild Card?

A wild-card spot gives three teams, which are not division champs, from each league a chance to qualify for the postseason.

Here’s how it works: the three teams with the best winning percentages in each league, after the division winners, are the wild-card teams. The third division winner faces the third-place wild-card team with the winner facing the second-best division winner. The top two wild cards also face off, with the winner facing the top overall seed. The wild-card round is a best-of-three series, with all games hosted by the higher seed.

National League standings

The National League leaders are the Philadelphia Phillies (87-58), the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-59) and the Milwaukee Brewers (83-61).

In the NL Wild Card race, the San Diego Padres are 2.5 games ahead of the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. Just behind the Padres, the Arizona Diamondbacks hold a 2-game lead over both the Braves and Mets. The Mets and Braves are tied for same record, and their upcoming series could play a pivotal role in determining which team makes the playoffs.

American League Standings

The American League leaders are the New York Yankees (83-62), the Cleveland Guardians (83-62) and the Houston Astros (77-67).

In the mix for the wild card, the Baltimore Orioles are 3 games ahead of the Kansas City Royals. The Minnesota Twins trail the Royals by 2.5 games. The Detroit Tigers are three games back, while the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox are tied for four games back.

Teams Eliminated

Three teams have been eliminated from playoff contention due to the highest number of losses: The Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins will have to look ahead to next season.

 

