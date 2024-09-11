Rays Suffer Big Loss to Phillies

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Rays (71-74) suffered a tough loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (87-58) on Tuesday night. This is the team’s second loss in the three-game series against the Phillies. The Rays will look to avoid the sweep Wednesday at 6:40.

Back in the Bank tomorrow pic.twitter.com/QP4q1ZUV9R — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 11, 2024

Tampa Tried to Keep Things Close

Things didn’t look too bad for the Rays at first. They had tied the game to two a piece at the top of the third with a hit from Yandy Diaz.

However, in that same inning the Phillies took a 4-2 lead with a home run hit from Trea Turner.

Tampa Answers Back

Down by two, the Rays had to answer back sooner rather than later. At the top of the 6th Christopher Morel hit the ball hard and far which allowed Logan Driscoll to get all the way to home to tie the game at four.

This added hope for Tampa fans as just maybe they could get win and pull through with three innings left.

A Memo bounce back pic.twitter.com/hoaJbeTjhH — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 11, 2024

Things Go South for the Rays

As things looked good for the Rays, the Phillies knew what they needed to do.

At the bottom of the 8th the game was still tied, and Philadelphia had Cal Stevenson ready to bat with Brandon Marsh on third and Kody Clemens on second. Stevenson hit it to right field and delivered a two-run double and the Phillies took a 6-4 lead.

Later in the inning Buddy Kennedy was up to bat with Stevenson on second base. After Kennedy’s hit, Stevenson made it all the way to home base to add to their lead.

Nail in The Coffin

Still at bottom in the 8th, Trea Kennedy took the stand. With a homer earlier in the game, everyone wondered if he could do it again.

He delivered, hitting a two-run home run to seal the deal making the score an unbearable 9-4.

But that’s not where the drama ended. Shortly after, Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Tampa pitched Edwin Uceta. Both benches cleared, and Uceta was then ejected from the game.

Phillies and Rays Benches Clear. Of course it's Castellanos during the debate. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ccNLK2R80v — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 11, 2024

Up Next

Even with this devastating loss, the Rays are still hoping to avoid the sweep from Philly during game three Wednesday night. You can tune in right here at 6:00 p.m.