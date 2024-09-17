Austin Barber: ‘I Have confidence’

Share Facebook

Following the loss to Texas A&M, Florida will be trying to put things together this Saturday as the Gators face a struggling Mississippi State team.

The Florida Gators haven’t gotten off to the start that they have wanted. Going into week three with a 1-2 record, Florida is still looking to find its identity as a team.

After Florida’s 33-20 loss to Texas A&M , Florida is looking to put the A&M game behind them.

Redshirt Junior offensive lineman Austin Barber participated in the Gators’ weekly Monday press conference. Barber is putting the A&M game behind him as he is focused on the upcoming game against Mississippi State. He says that it starts in the week coming up now; you can’t look in the past.

This week, Barber is echoing Coach Billy Napier’s words that the Gators have to go out there and perform the things that they are being coached. Many fans and analysts are questioning the Florida’s preparation between Monday through Friday as the Orange and Blue can’t seem to put it together on Saturdays.

There is no question that Coach Napier is receiving a lot of criticism for how things are going with the Florida football team. A lot of the fans don’t have confidence in how the team is being run. Barber says that he has 100% confidence in coach Napier and this entire staff going forward.

After the disappointing loss to Texas A&M, Austin Barber still reiterates that he has confidence in the players on this team. Florida looks to trying to put things together this Saturday as the Orange and Blue face the (1-2) Mississippi State Bulldogs.