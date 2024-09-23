Dolphins Look Weak In 24-3 Loss At Seattle

Share Facebook

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Seattle Sehawks 24-3 Sunday in Seattle.

The Value Of Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins (1-2) look like a shell of themselves from just two weeks ago.

Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson got the start after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury in last week’s loss against the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m just worried about the human being.” — Mike McDaniel on handling injury situation with Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/5CzXFP5ajf — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2024

In Thompson’s fourth career start, he was 13 of 19 for 107 yards. It was clear Miami’s coaching staff did not trust him to throw the ball. When he dropped back to pass, he held the ball for too long. Thompson wouldn’t make the right reads and was hesitant to throw the ball. This led to getting sacked five times in just three quarters.

Two drives into the third quarter, Thompson left the game with a rib injury. Third-team QB Tim Boyle entered, but was not much better.

Skylar Thompson stays down after this play. Wasn’t the biggest of hits so have to wonder if issue is lingering from previous big hit. pic.twitter.com/xBDO5tugHD — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 22, 2024

Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212 million extension during the summer. Fans around the league questioned whether Tagovailoa was worth the money. Success for the Dolphins often gets credited to quality position players like wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Hill and Waddle, who combined for 66 yards Sunday, were non-factors.

The value of Tagovailoa is greater than fans admit. The Dolphins score 27.6 points per game with Tua under center, compared to 16.3 points per game when he is injured.

Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are below average, at best.

Seahawks Continue To Soar

The Seahawks started the season 3-0 for the eighth time in their history.

Seattle’s offense looked sharp. Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 289 yards and a touchdown. Starting running back Kenneth Walker III was inactive due to injury, but Zach Charbonnet stepped up and rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Many question whether Seattle is actually a top team in the league. The Seahawks beat rookie quarterback Bo Nix and his 1-2 Broncos on Week 1, followed by a Week 2 win against Jacoby Brissett and the 1-2 Patriots. Having only faced weak opponents, Seattle’s first real test comes against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

First-year coach Mike Macdonald seems to have brought an energetic brand to this Seattle squad. Mediocracy has plagued the Seahawks over the years, and Macdonald hopes to be the coach to take them to the next level.

One play at a time. Inside the locker room after our Week 3 win. pic.twitter.com/1h5tfOBcY7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 23, 2024

Macdonald, the youngest head coach in the NFL, understands it’s a long season and that Seattle’s toughest opponents are ahead.

“This is a long season,” Macdonald said. “We got a big game coming up. Our first goal is to win each game and the next goal is to get in the dance and then the next goal is win the division. We’re a long way from there.”

Up Next

The Dolphins play the Tennessee Titans next week in the Monday Night Football matchup.

The Seahawks face the Detroit Lions for the second Monday Night Football game.