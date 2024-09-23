Broncos Roll Past Bucs In Tampa

Share Facebook

Twitter

The third Sunday of the NFL season saw close games and blowouts, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the losing end of one of those blowouts 26-7.

Tampa Bay came into this home game against the Denver Broncos heavily favored after two strong showings against the Commanders and more impressively against the Lions.

On the other hand, the Broncos were coming off a game against the Steelers where they could only score six points. Even more telling was their level of play the past few weeks, with the Buccaneers looking as strong as they did in last year’s playoff game against Philadelphia.

Denver has not looked competitive to start the season, with its offense making mistakes in both of the first matchups. While Denver kept their games close, it still struggled on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, the Broncos really struggled against the run.

The Bucs had key injuries, notably defensive tackle Vita Vea. However, Denver also had its share of injuries on defense.

Game Recap

Denver rookie QB Bo Nix took the field for his third NFL start. Nix has had a rocky start to his career, as most rookies do, especially when they are at the helm of a team that has really struggled the last few years. On this opening drive though, Nix looked strong. He led a 70-yard touchdown drive in just under four minutes. Nix went 4/4 passing with 70 yards before taking it himself on a third-and-two rush into the end zone.

Later in the quarter, Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield was picked off by safety Brandon Jones. Mayfield has had a really strong start to the year, throwing for a combined 474 yards, five touchdowns and an interception through his first two games.

The Broncos took over in great field position and wasted no time finding the end zone on a fourth-and-goal rushing play by Jaleel McLaughlin.

The Broncos went up 17-0 with nine minutes left in the first half.



Tampa Bay found the end zone near the end of the first half when Mayfield passed to Chris Godwin for a touchdown.

Nix and the Broncos then drove down the field, settling for a 38-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half and a 20-7 advantage.

The third quarter was dominated by defense on both sides, with neither team putting any points on the board.

Denver did drive down the field at the end of the third quarter, though, leading to a field goal at the start of the fourth quarter.

Later in the fourth, Denver scored another field goal for a 26-7 lead.

The Bucs drove down the field with the game pretty out of reach. Mayfield completed a pass to tight end Cade Otton, who coughed up the ball. Denver recovered the fumble and ran out the clock.

Takeaways

Nix showed improvement. His play wasn’t perfect, but Broncos fans may have something to look forward to.

The Broncos defense looked much better in this game than in its first two.

On the Buccaneers’ side of the ball, injuries really hurt them this week. The defense wasn’t able to stop the Broncos at any point. Offensively, Baker had his worst game of the season and the offense looked out of sorts on many occasions.

It’s hard to judge whether this was just an off week for Tampa or if these struggles will continue.