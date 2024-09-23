Florida Football Prepares For UCF After Open Date

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators are in a bye week after securing their first SEC win of the season Saturday.

The Gators brought their record to 2-2 with the 45-28 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville. The win may have lowered the temperature on coach Billy Napier’s hot seat for at least a week.

Highlights from our 45-28 win over Mississippi State. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/Mjix4hkoBH — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 23, 2024



Florida’s offense looked better against MSU, picking up 503 total yards and scoring when it needed to. The defense, ranked last in the SEC by allowing 425.5 yards per game, will have to reset in the off week considering the upcoming schedule is brutal, with four of the nation’s top six-ranked teams up next.

Game Recap

Quarterback Graham Mertz had a break-out game to lead Florida against Mississippi State. He passed for three touchdowns and completed 19 of 21 passes for 201 yards and rushed three times for 24 yards and a TD:

On Napier’s alternating-quarterback scheme, freshman DJ Lagway also stood out by completing 7-0f-7 passes for 76 yards and three carries for 23 yards in leading several scoring drives.

Tight ends Arlis Boardingham and Hayden Hansen each had a touchdown reception in the first half of the game. Running back Ja’Kobi Jackson scored late in the second quarter on a 10-yard rush to help the Gators to a 28-7 lead.

The Gators won for only the third time in 13 games away from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium under Napier, whose next media availability is Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference.

Players To Watch

Combined, Mertz and Lagway had 277 total passing yards with no interceptions. Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. led the Gators in rushing with 68 yards. Jadan Baugh followed with 53 rushing yards and Treyaun Webb had 41 yards.

Redshirt junior Austin Barber was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. Barber led a Florida offensive line that did not allow a sack in the Gators’ win at Mississippi State. He scored a rushing touchdown by diving on fumble in the end zone, becoming the first offensive lineman in FBS to score a rushing touchdown this season.

Florida hopes to get wide receiver Eugene Wilson III back in the mix. He is still out because of a knee injury suffered in Florida’s win against Samford. Updates on his return are yet to be announced.

The Gators must keep improving defensively in order to meet goals, linebacker Shemar James said:

Up Next

After Saturday’s open date, the Gators host UCF on Oct. 5. Florida will then travel to No. 5 Tennessee on Oct. 12 for another SEC matchup.