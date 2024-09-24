Rays Need a Miracle to Make the Playoffs

Share Facebook

Going into their second to last series of the season, the Tampa Bay Rays have less than a one percent chance of earning an American League Wild Card spot.

The Rays (78-78) are traveling to Detroit where they will face the Tigers (82-74) who currently hold the second AL Wild Card spot. Tampa is four games behind in the wild card race, with only six games left in the season. If the Rays want to sniff the playoffs, they realistically need to win all six of these games.

Coming Off Of a Sweep

Even though the Rays’ odds of playing beyond the regular season are stacked against them, it is not impossible. In their last series, Tampa swept their division rival the Toronto Blue Jays. Consequently, Toronto’s playoff hopes were diminished. They won by a margin of one run in each game, winning 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3.

Jonathan Aranda homered in each game of the series. He has connected for six of his 10 career homers against the Blue Jays. His solo shot in game one supplied the only run needed as six of the Rays’ pitchers combined on a five-hitter. Also, Brandon Lowe has also been hot as of late, hitting his 20th bomb of the season in Game 3.

Tigers Preview

The Rays will be tested if they want to keep their winning streak alive. Starting for the Tigers today is Tarik Skubal, the AL Cy Young frontrunner. Skubal has been nothing short of brilliant this season. He leads the AL with a 2.48 ERA, 17 wins and 221 strikeouts in 185 innings. In his only start this season against the Rays, he tossed six scoreless frames, striking out nine while only giving three hits.

On the mound for Tampa is right handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot. In his last start against the Red Sox, he only gave up two hits and one earned run in six innings. With two dominant pitchers on the mound, Game 1 will most likely be a defensive battle.

The Tigers are currently sitting in the second AL wildcard spot, but their spot is not guaranteed. The Twins (81-75) are only one game behind them, and the Mariners (81-76) are one-and-a-half games behind. With a Rays series win, the AL playoff picture could be decided to the last game of the season.