Rookie Quarterback Jayden Daniels Defeats Disappointing Bengals

The Washington Commanders (2-1) defeated the disappointing Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) 38-33 on Monday Night Football.

Not bad for a college offense pic.twitter.com/rkPH53bUzA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2024

Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow, both former Heisman winners at LSU, faced off last night in a Monday Night Football double header.

Dominating Start

The Commanders entered Paycor Stadium coming off a 21-18 win against the New York Giants. Washington was looking to follow that up with a win against the struggling Bengals, who have yet to win a game this season. Washingtons’ offense was in control for the majority of the game as the Cincinnati defense had no answer for Daniels’ impressive performance.

Offensively, the Commanders could not be stopped as Daniels’ was throwing all over the field. Daniels, who was the number two draft pick in this years draft, completed 21-of-his-23 passes and threw for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns. He earned a 91.3 completion percentage which is the highest ever for a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Struggling Bengals

However the same cannot be said for the Bengals who just can’t seem to find their rhythm after dropping to (0-3) on the season. Joe Burrow played well, but the Bengals lost another close one.

This is Cincinnati’s third game in row where they have lost by a touchdown or less. They lost to the New England Patriots 16-10 and the Kansas City Chiefs 26-25.

Fortunately, the Bengals have a chance this week to get back on track. They face the (1-2) Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. If Cincinnati wants to make the playoffs, they are going to have to figure it out and turn things around quickly.

“We’re by no means out of it, but playoffs and winning division is the furthest thing from my mind,” Burrow said.