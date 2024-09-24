Josh Allen’s Bills Dominate Jaguars

Share Facebook

Twitter

In the earlier game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader, only one team looked ready for primetime.

The Jacksonville Jaguars dealt with one-score losses in weeks 1 and 2 but on Monday, the floodgates opened. Buffalo was flawless on offense with quarterback Josh Allen cementing himself as an early front-runner for the NFL MVP in a 47-10 win.

Only Took One Half

Prior to the game, Allen had called Jacksonville “[statistically] the best defense in the league” through two games. His performance showed his preparation for the Jags’ defense, throwing four touchdown passes to four different receivers by halftime. One of those passes included a first career touchdown for second-round pick Keon Coleman.

Jacksonville had no response to the rout, being held to 70 total yards in the first half. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin caught his first career interception off of Trevor Lawrence, more than a year after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in Cincinnati during a Monday night game.

As the teams went into the tunnel for halftime, the score was already 34-3.

Allen barely played in the second half, ending the game 23/30, for 263 yards through the air along with 44 rushing yards. As backups played out the final two quarters, the Bills walked away with a 37-point blowout.

Heading in Opposite Directions

Buffalo has its first 3-0 start since 2020, looking poised to compete for a fifth-consecutive AFC East championship. Allen, with 719 total yards and nine touchdowns with no turnovers, looks to be an early MVP favorite.

On the other side, the feeling in Jacksonville is nowhere near as positive. The Jaguars sit at 0-3 for the first time since 2021, looking completely out of their depth against Buffalo.

Up Next

The (3-0) Bills start a three-game road trip in primetime Sunday night against the (1-2) Baltimore Ravens.

Jacksonville (0-3) heads to Houston for their first divisional matchup with the (2-1) Texans.