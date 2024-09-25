No. 6 Ole Miss VS Kentucky Preview

Share Facebook

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will open SEC play against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+.

The Rebels are coming off a dominant 39-point victory over Georgia Southern. As they aim to continue their success against a conference opponent on Saturday, the Wildcats are battling to avoid starting 0-3 in the SEC this season.

Foot On The Gas

Ole Miss leads its all-time series against Kentucky 29-13-1. Head coach Lane Kiffin remains undefeated following his first two meetings against the Wildcats.

The Rebels are 10-2 in SEC home games over the last three seasons. The team plans to power its playoff aspirations by setting the tone for its upcoming slate and remaining in the win column.

Ole Miss has been off to a record-breaking start so far this season. With a Heisman Trophy contender in senior quarterback Jaxson Dart charging an offense that leads the FBS in total yards per game, passing yards and scoring offense, the Rebels are no strangers to putting up video game numbers on the scoreboard.

Kiffin briefly mentioned Kentucky’s junior defensive tackle Deone Walker as a player of caution, as he briefly overviewed the major keys to winning in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday.

The upcoming SEC schedule is where Ole Miss can really discover how high their ceiling is, while simultaneously revealing areas of concern that come with facing elite competition in a top-notch conference.

Finding A Breakthrough

Kentucky’s two losses thus far were handed to them at home in Kroger Field by South Carolina in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3. The matchup against Ole Miss will bring a new challenge as the Wildcats go on the road for the first time this season.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops emphasized the importance of preparation during practice this week before competing against a top 10 team. For the Wildcats, fixing preventable mistakes and focusing on each individual’s assignments are the keys to winning in Oxford. Kentucky has previously struggled to score in the endzone against South Carolina and Georgia. However, with the threat of Ole Miss’s quick and speedy offense, the Wildcats need to take advantage of every red zone appearance by securing those vital points.

Time of possession will serve as a critical component of slowing down Kiffin’s dynamic offensive scheme. Kentucky will need to effectively run the ball and constantly convert on first downs in order to slow the game’s tempo. Milking the clock by extending these drives could help prevent the Rebels from creating any momentum.

Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff has shown consistent improvement with every rep each passing week. Travelling to play a ranked team on the road is never a simple task, but Vandagriff remains calm and ready to face the battle. Junior defensive back Maxwell Hairston has his hands full, as he faces one of the most loaded wide receiver rooms in the nation.

Ole Miss has shown a wide-ranging target share among their wide receiver rotations this season. Some of the Rebels’ more dangerous weapons include seniors Tre Harris and Antwane Wells Jr., as well as sophomore Cayden Lee.

Highest Graded CBs in Coverage from Week 4🔒 pic.twitter.com/Yk0ZfOl7LR — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2024

Tune in to the matchup this Saturday at 12:oo p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+.