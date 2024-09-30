Jaguars Remain Winless After 24-20 Defeat Against Texans

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 Sunday after a 24-20 loss against the Houston Texans in Houston.

It’s the Jags’ worst start since 2021 and starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s ninth consecutive loss.

Jaguars’ Inconsistency

Jacksonville has shown flashes on both sides of the ball, but has failed to execute for a full four quarters this season.

Jacksonville’s defense is also inconsistent. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, yet the Jags kept Houston from scoring in the second half until the game-winning touchdown drive with 18 seconds left in the game.

The Jaguars’ run game looked good against Houston (3-1), rushing for 158 yards. Their passing game, however, continues to struggle.

The only consistency the Jaguars have this season is Lawrence’s underperformance. The 2021 first overall draft pick signed a five-year, $275 million extension this offseason. Lawrence’s struggles were prevalent last year, but the Jaguars and owner Shahid Khan felt Lawrence was their quarterback of the future.

Lawrence has not played up to his contract.

Trevor Lawrence has lost 9 straight starts for the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/4ejG0AC1Er — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 29, 2024

Accuracy has become a concern for Lawrence, who has yet to finish a game this year with a completion percentage above 57.1%. Lawrence looked weak again Sunday, going 18-33, 169 yards and two TDs.

What Needs to Change?

While Lawrence has not looked good, is he to take all the blame?

Jacksonville struggles with depth. Injuries have hit the Jags hard this year. Devin Lloyd, Darnell Savage, Foyesade Oluokun and Tyson Campbell are all sidelined. Josh Hines-Allen went down with a concussion against Houston.

Fans and the media are starting to look at Jacksonville’s coaching staff as well. Up 20-17 at the start of the fourth quarter in Houston, the Jaguars abandoned their run game, the one thing that was working. Quick incompletions ended drives and gave Houston too much time on the clock to execute a nine-play, 69-yard touchdown drive to win the game.

As the Jaguars were caught off guard during Houston’s game-winning touchdown drive, Jacksonville’s coach Doug Pederson was also caught off guard in the postgame news conference.

When asked about his job security, Peterson responded “My status? No… that’s kind of a weird question, but OK.”

#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson was surprised that he was asked about his job status after today’s loss dropped them to 0-4. “That’s kind of a strange question, but OK.” pic.twitter.com/Ew0nKWhp0P — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2024

There are no rumors or news about discussions in the Jaguars’ organization about Pederson, but the question is justified. An 0-4 squad needs change somewhere.

Up Next

Jacksonville looks to notch its first win of the season Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium.