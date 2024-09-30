Detroit Looks To Scratch Out Win Against Undefeated Seattle

Share Facebook

Twitter

The 3-0 Seattle Seahawks take on the 2-1 Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Seattle is just one of three teams still undefeated following Sunday’s games.

Detroit is facing a tough matchup. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has thrown for more than 600 yards and four touchdowns in the last two meetings against the Lions.

Injury Report

The Seahawks have ruled out four defensive starters: defensive linemen Leonard Williams (ribs) and Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and linebackers Boye Mafe (knee) and Uchenna Nwosu (knee).

Running back Kenneth Walker III returns to the Seattle lineup after missing the last two games due to an oblique injury.

"He's looked good. He's ready to go." Coach Macdonald on Kenneth Walker III. pic.twitter.com/wfKzHPT0kr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 28, 2024

The Lions, meanwhile, have only ruled out one player and left one on the list as questionable. Center Frank Ragnow is suffering a pectoral issue and was unable to practice last week and will be out for Monday’s game. The rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable for the game.

Seattle Notables

The Seahawks are ranked third in the NFL in passing offense, averaging 246.7 yards per contest. Smith is third in the league with 787 passing yards and is completing 74.3 percent of his passes.

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson ranks first in NFL history with a 48.0-yard punt average. DK Metcalf could become the first player in Seattle franchise history to record three 100-yard receiving games.

TV Time

The contest will air on ABC at 8:15 p.m. from Ford Field in Detroit.