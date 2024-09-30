Titans Look for First Win of the Season Against the Dolphins

Share Facebook

Twitter

The winless Tennessee Titans head to Miami Monday night to take on the Dolphins. Miami is 1-2 on the year and has not won since week one against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-17. With both sides struggling, this is a must win game to keep their seasons alive.

Quarterbacks Dropping Like Flies

The Dolphins have been without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since their week two loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa went down with the fourth confirmed concussion of his career after getting hit while scrambling. He has since been placed on IR and was replaced by backup Skylar Thompson in week three.

Oh no. Absolutely horrible to watch. Tua Tagovailoa convulsing after a hit to the head. Prayers up. I don’t think he’s long for the NFL. pic.twitter.com/yXOuDoYP07 — Savage (@SavageSports_) September 13, 2024

On top of a 24-3 loss last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Thompson went down with a rib injury. Miami will have to rely on recent signee, Tyler Huntley, against the Titans.

Huntley was signed off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, where he started nine games in his four seasons with the team. He made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after leading the Ravens to the playoffs in place of an injured Lamar Jackson.

Speed Freaks

Even without their starting quarterback, the Dolphins offense still poses a massive threat to any NFL defense. Veteran receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL and has amassed 1700 yards in back-to-back seasons. This year, he has 194 yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Running back De’Von Achane is also becoming a major part of the Dolphins offense. In his second year, the back has 150 yards rushing this year, with 96 of those in week two. He also contributes to the passing game hauling in 17 receptions for 173 yards this year.

Huntley is known for being able to extend a play with his legs, which may make him a perfect piece for this explosive offense. In his nine games for the Ravens, he amassed 503 yards on the ground as well as three rushing touchdowns.

A Scary Start

The Titans have had a rough start to the season, losing their first three games of the year. In ESPN’s Week 4 Power Rankings, Tennessee is in dead last, dropping from 29th to 32nd. The team has been plagued with errors all year, with turnovers being largely responsible for all three of their losses.

Here are the 11 plays that are largely responsible for the Titans being 0-3 today: – 3 lost fumbles

– 4 INTs (two pick-6's)

– 2 blocked punts (!?)

– The 2nd longest dynamic kickoff return so far

– A penalty on a missed FG that immediately became a TD The tape cut-up from hell. pic.twitter.com/YZAiOcPPWD — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) September 25, 2024

Quarterback protection has also been a huge problem for Tennessee with QB Will Levis being sacked 15 times so far this year. This is the second most in the NFL. The Titans offensive line has the sixth worst pass block win rate in the NFL sitting at 51.8%. They allowed eight sacks in their loss to the Green Bay Packers in week three.

Despite having five interceptions in just three games, Head Coach Brian Callahan plans to keep Levis as the starter.

But Levis has struggled with more than just interceptions this season. He ranks 30th in the league with a 29.7 QBR and is 28th in passing yards with 579 on the year. There is mixed opinions about if his misfortunes are his fault or because of the constant pressure he is under due to his struggling offensive line.

"No one is coming to save us, so we gotta figure it out," Titans head coach Brian Callahan after their 3rd straight loss. Callahan says they plan to stick with QB Will Levis as the starter. Levis had 2 turnovers and was sacked 8 times. pic.twitter.com/lTAAmEhLSd — Justin McFarland (@ThisJustinTv) September 23, 2024

The Titans will look to their defense to turn around their misfortunes against a poor Miami team. Tennessee’s defense is currently ranked fifth in the NFL for yards allowed. The group has not forced a turnover yet this year but will look to impose their strong pass rush on a brand new starter to get their first of the season.

With an offense that can’t seem to get down the field, a defensive stand is necessary for the Titans to come away with a win.

Kickoff Time

Kickoff is set for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. with this game being the first of a Monday Night Football double-header.