Dolphins Best Jaguars In NFL Opening Weekend

The NFL season kicked off with a Sunshine State affair.

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars began the 2024 season Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The Dolphins got the best of the Jaguars, winning 20-17 on a last-second field goal.

Jason Sanders drills the 52-yard game-winning FG for Miami! pic.twitter.com/6ndqePzs7q — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024

Dolphins Offensive Firepower

After a season that saw the Dolphins finish second in the NFL in passing yards and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns, Miami picked up right where it left off Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa finished the I-95 matchup with 338 passing yards, the most in the NFL in Week 1, with a game remaining to be played. The Dolphins star receivers were also in their usual form. Tyreek Hill finished with 130 yards and a touchdown after being detained by Miami police Sunday morning for a driving violation. Jaylen Waddle was brought to the medical tent and evaluated for a concussion, but returned to finish with 109 yards.

It’s worth noting the Dolphins were inefficient rushing Sunday. The team combined for 81 yards against the stout Jags defense. Jeff Wilson Jr. was the leader but only finished with 26 yards. Facing the Bills on Thursday, there will likely need to be more balanced in the Dolphins offense in order to hold with the division rival.

A Hard Rock Comeback

The Jaguars opened to a fantastic start. On their second drive of the game, Jacksonville marched through Miami Gardens to the end zone. Travis Etienne Jr. dove into the end zone, beginning his campaign quickly, giving the Jaguars a 7-0 lead. They didn’t take their foot off the gas.

The E in ETN stands for end zone.@swaggy_t1 | #JAXvsMIA on CBS pic.twitter.com/lsEAWd9G1h — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 8, 2024

Jacksonville continued their success, scoring on each of their final two drives of the first half. Trevor Lawrence found rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the back of the end zone for the LSU product’s first touchdown. Jacksonville also added a field goal as time expired in the first half. With a 17-7 halftime lead, the Jaguars were off to an inspiring start to the season. It didn’t last.

Lawrence finds Brian in the back of the end zone ‼️@Trevorlawrencee | @BrianThomas_11 pic.twitter.com/nTwObYW5Bu — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 8, 2024

Coming out of the half, the Dolphins began to pull back. Late in the third quarter, Miami rattled off a typical coach Mike McDaniel drive, scoring in one play on an 80-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown after the Miami defense forced a fumble. From there, it was all Dolphins. Miami shut out the Jaguars in the second half, walking the game off with a 52-yard Jason Sanders field goal as time expired.

Up Next

After an entertaining Week 1 face-off, the Dolphins and Jaguars will each be at home for Week 2.

The Jaguars will welcome the Cleveland Browns to Duval County this Sunday, looking to get back on track.

The Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football starting at 8:15 p.m. (Prime), a critical matchup in the AFC East race. The meeting of two 1-0 teams will feature offensive firepower, as both teams finished in the top six in scoring in the NFL last season.