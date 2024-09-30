Last Week In The SEC

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) celebrates after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

In the SEC game of the week, the University of Alabama took home a major win on Saturday against the University of Georgia This bumps the Crimson Tide to No.1 in the Top 25 poll.

As a result, the Georgia Bulldogs move down to No. 5 on the poll, after breaking their undefeated streak to Alabama.

There were many firsts, accomplishments and comebacks in this game. Kalen DeBoer had his first SEC and top-five win. Jalen Milroe threw a 75-yard touchdown to Ryan Williams to retake the lead. Freshmen Zabien Brown picked off Carson Beck in the end zone to seal the deal, putting the Bulldogs back in the doghouse.

With the final score being 41-35, Alabama’s junior quarterback discusses the team’s teamwork and hard work.

Kentucky Upsets Ole Miss

Following the win, Wildcat’s senior Alex Raynor was named SEC Special Player of the week. Senior Octavius Oxendine was named SEC Defensive Linemen of the week. Raynor made field goals from 27 and 49 yards out, contributing in the teams overall victory. The kicker has made 14 consecutive field goals this season, extending his school record.

The SEC Defensive Linemen of the week reflects on the win against the Rebels: “I feel like it’s something that Coach White always preaches every week. He always says ‘win it at the line of scrimmage’ and he always tells the defensive line we’ve got to win that battle in the trenches,” Oxendine said. “So, I feel like every week we go play, you can tell we’re going to put our heart on the field as a D-line and go battle in the trenches.”

Up next for the SEC

Ole Miss plays for redemption on Saturday against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. The Wildcats have a break until they take on Vanderbilt Oct. 12. The UCF Knights enter the Swamp against the Gators. Georgia travels to Auburn and the Vols head to Fayetteville.

