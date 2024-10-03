Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium last Saturday. [John David Mercer-Imagn Images]

Alabama, Kentucky Players Garner SEC Honors

Lauren McGill October 3, 2024 College Football, SEC 54 Views

Key wins last Saturday helped produce SEC Players of the Week, the league announced Monday.

With an upset like Kentucky beating Ole Miss and a dramatic win by Alabama against Georgia, players from both winning teams top the list.

Alabama

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe accounted for a career-high 491 total yards and four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 41-34 victory over then-No. 2 Georgia. Milroe threw for a career-best 374 yards and two touchdowns, completing 27 of his 33 passes. The junior also added 117 rushing yards on 16 carries, including two rushing touchdowns from 7 and 36 yards. His performance included touchdown passes of 16 and 75 yards.

Next is Bama freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams, who continued to show off his talent in the win against Georgia. With a career-high 177 receiving yards and a touchdown, Williams, 17, made multiple highlight-reel catches, including the game-winning 75-yard touchdown reception. The five star’s performance earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Kentucky

It would be hard not to acknowledge Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor, who was impeccable in the Wildcats’ 20-17 upset win over then-No.6 Ole Miss, which dropped to No.12 in the AP Poll on Sunday. Raynor connected on both field goal attempts and both extra points. He made field goals of 27 and 48 yards, extending his streak to 14 consecutive field goals dating back to last season. He shares Special Teams Player of the Week honors with Mississippi State’s Tyler White, who punted nine times and averaged 43.1 yards per punt, with seven of those kicks downed inside the 20-yard line and five at the 10-yard line or closer.

Raynor remains the only kicker in the nation without a missed field goal attempt this season.

Kentucky defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine,  who helped lead that Kentucky defense to the win, was named SEC Top Defensive Lineman of the Week. Oxendine recorded three tackles, including two sacks and a quarterback hurry. His sacks forced key punts and stopped Ole Miss’s high-powered offense, which had been averaging 55 points per game. Oxendine’s efforts limited the Rebels to 17 points and 353 total yards.

