Alabama, Kentucky Players Garner SEC Honors

Key wins last Saturday helped produce SEC Players of the Week, the league announced Monday.

With an upset like Kentucky beating Ole Miss and a dramatic win by Alabama against Georgia, players from both winning teams top the list.

Alabama

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe accounted for a career-high 491 total yards and four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 41-34 victory over then-No. 2 Georgia. Milroe threw for a career-best 374 yards and two touchdowns, completing 27 of his 33 passes. The junior also added 117 rushing yards on 16 carries, including two rushing touchdowns from 7 and 36 yards. His performance included touchdown passes of 16 and 75 yards.

Jalen Milroe put up Heisman numbers in Bama's win over No. 2 Georgia 🔥 🐘 374 Pass Yds

🐘 117 Rush Yds

🐘 4 Total TD pic.twitter.com/wsySZWAG9Q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 29, 2024

Next is Bama freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams, who continued to show off his talent in the win against Georgia. With a career-high 177 receiving yards and a touchdown, Williams, 17, made multiple highlight-reel catches, including the game-winning 75-yard touchdown reception. The five star’s performance earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Win or lose, 17 year old Ryan Williams just made one of the greatest plays in Alabama history. This could go in the Daniel Moore’s if this is a win, folks. pic.twitter.com/p0iwZfR5Qk — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) September 29, 2024

Kentucky

It would be hard not to acknowledge Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor, who was impeccable in the Wildcats’ 20-17 upset win over then-No.6 Ole Miss, which dropped to No.12 in the AP Poll on Sunday. Raynor connected on both field goal attempts and both extra points. He made field goals of 27 and 48 yards, extending his streak to 14 consecutive field goals dating back to last season. He shares Special Teams Player of the Week honors with Mississippi State’s Tyler White, who punted nine times and averaged 43.1 yards per punt, with seven of those kicks downed inside the 20-yard line and five at the 10-yard line or closer.

Raynor remains the only kicker in the nation without a missed field goal attempt this season.

I hope we are all appreciating what Alex Raynor has brought to this team. I worried about extra points a few years ago and Raynor makes 48-yarders look as easy as the best NFL kickers do. He had the same kick Ole Miss had and put his right down the middle. pic.twitter.com/lQMKAQMrpO — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) September 30, 2024

Kentucky defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine, who helped lead that Kentucky defense to the win, was named SEC Top Defensive Lineman of the Week. Oxendine recorded three tackles, including two sacks and a quarterback hurry. His sacks forced key punts and stopped Ole Miss’s high-powered offense, which had been averaging 55 points per game. Oxendine’s efforts limited the Rebels to 17 points and 353 total yards.