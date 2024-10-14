High Hopes for Florida Men’s Basketball

Share Facebook

The Florida Men’s Basketball Team woke up Monday morning ranked No. 21 in the Ap Top 25 Preseason Poll. This is the highest preseason ranking under Head Coach Todd Golden to date. This sets high hopes for the Gators upcoming season.

High stepping into 2025

With the highest preseason ranking since 2019, Florida enters the season with its best start in the Todd Golden era. The Orange and Blue brought in some new players that are expected to make a difference this season.

pre season top 25 🐊 pic.twitter.com/Gl9dWoaDRV — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) October 14, 2024

Offseason Additions

Sam Alexis, Rueben Chinyelu and Alijah Martin are expected to make a huge impact to this season. Alexis had an impressive two seasons with Chattanooga scoring a total 516 points, earning 287 rebounds. Chinyelu, out of Washington State, averaged 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. Martin, a graduate student from Florida Atlantic, played in 124 career games with 86 starts during his time at FAU.

Speaking of recruitment, Florida also recruited freshman, Olivier Rioux, from IMG Academy. He is listed at 7’9. Rioux may not see much time on the court this first season, however, he brings huge potential to Gators basketball.

So @GatorMBK fall practice tips off Tuesday and @alijah_martin is gonna be a difference-maker on both ends for #Gators in '24-25 (like he was at FAU). Here's his story.https://t.co/L4NUcjNioM — Chris Harry (@GatorsChris) September 23, 2024

Matchups Coming 2025

This season, the Orange and Blue will play the USF Bulls in Jacksonville on November 4. This is expected to be a big game to start the season.

Other mentionable games include Virginia on December 4, and the University of North Carolina on December 17. UNC is ranked No. 9 on the preseason AP Poll. After some of the recruits we have seen this season, we can expect this to be memorable.

March Madness Heartbreak

Last season, Florida Men’s basketball lost in the first round of March Madness to Colorado. KJ Simpson, the Buffalo’s guard, rose up to make a baseline jumper with 1.7 seconds left, pulling a win for Colorado 102-100. The heartbreaking loss will fuel the Gators mentally going into the 2024-2025 season as they prepare for a better season.