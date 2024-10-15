Jets Stumble Late, Bills Survive on Monday Night Football

Share Facebook

After Robert Salah was fired earlier in the week, many of the Jets’ struggles continued under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Aaron Rodgers seemed to have his magic back after a Hail Mary touchdown brought the Jets within three points going into halftime. However, an explosive first half of offense made way for crucial errors that would cost New York in the final minutes of the game. In a battle of resolve, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills did just enough to come out on top Monday night 23-20.

Trading Blows

The head coaching change seemed to make a difference quickly for New York, with Rodgers and the Jets putting up 10 points in the first quarter.

The scoring included a remarkable throw and toe-drag touchdown as Rodgers connected with Garrett Wilson.

Buffalo started strong as Josh Allen scored an early rushing touchdown. Allen then found Mack Hollins for an 8-yard touchdown to give Buffalo a 13-10 lead.

Momentum stayed with the Bills, as Allen drove his team 80 yards in just under two-and-a-half minutes for another touchdown.

However, as the half expired, Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a 52-yard touchdown to add to Rodgers’ collection of Hail Mary completions.

HAIL MARY BEFORE THE HALF! @AaronRodgers12 let it fly!#BUFvsNYJ on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4Hf2aBmI5C — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 15, 2024

The teams went into the tunnel at halftime with a 20-17 score in Buffalo’s favor.

Everything Goes Cold

A 22-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein early in the second half tied the game for New York, but it was the only success the Jets would find the rest of the way.

Zuerlein would proceed to hit the left upright twice, once from 32 yards and once from 43, costing the Jets six crucial points.

Only three kickers have missed multiple field goals from 43 yards or shorter this season: • Greg Zuerlein (Both in this game)

• Brayden Narveson (Packers)

• Jason Sanders (Dolphins)pic.twitter.com/lL4XaeynZF — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 15, 2024

The second miss let Buffalo drive the field and score a field goal of their own, giving the Bills a 23-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers and the Jets attempted to drive the field with 3:43 remaining, but multiple offensive holdings continued to pin them back. Looking for another miracle, Rodgers threw deep to Mike Williams who slipped and allowed for Buffalo’s Taron Johnson to seal the game with an interception.

Josh Allen ended the game 19/25 with 215 yards and three total touchdowns, kneeling down to confirm a 23-20 win for Buffalo. The teams combined for 22 penalties, tied for most in a game this season in the NFL.

Up Next

Buffalo (4-2) hosts the Tennessee Titans (1-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

New York (2-4) hopes to recover from a third-consecutive loss as they head on the road to face the Pittsburg Steelers (4-2) on Week 7’s edition of Sunday Night Football.