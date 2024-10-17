Jaguars Stay In London To Take On Patriots

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the New England Patriots in London on Sunday, with both teams seeking redemption after rough Week 6 outings. Here’s what we can expect from each side as they travel across the pond.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Looking to Rebound After Week 6 Loss

The Jaguars, coming off a tough 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears, are hoping to shake off their recent struggles. Offensively, they rank 19th in the league, averaging 319.5 yards per game, but have failed to capitalize in the red zone. Trevor Lawrence has been solid, ranking 12th in the NFL with 1,334 passing yards (222.3 per game), but the team has been plagued by costly drops. In Week 6, Jacksonville receivers dropped four potential touchdown passes, further complicating the team’s offensive woes.

On the ground, Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. provide balance, but neither has yet to break through as a dominant force. Bigsby is the team’s leading rusher with 297 yards, while Etienne has chipped in with 230 yards.

Defensively, the Jaguars have struggled all season. They rank 31st in total yards allowed (390.0 per game) and dead last in pass defense, allowing a staggering 276.7 yards through the air. Opponents are averaging 29.7 points per game against them, placing enormous pressure on their offense to outscore opponents. This lack of defensive consistency could prove fatal if they don’t find answers in London.

New England Patriots: Can Drake Maye Spark the Offense?

The Patriots, also coming off a 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans, are pinning their hopes on rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who made his first NFL start last week. Although Maye showed promise, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions in limited action this season, the Patriots’ offense remains anemic. They are last in the league in passing yards per game (134.3) and second to last in points per game (13.8).

Rhamondre Stevenson has been a bright spot in the running game, ranking 13th in the NFL with 356 rushing yards. However, the passing game has been nearly non-existent, with Antonio Gibson leading the team with just 226 receiving yards. The Patriots will need more from their wideouts to support Maye if they hope to improve their offensive output.

Defensive Woes for Both Teams

Neither team has found much success defensively this season. Jacksonville ranks 31st in points allowed (29.7 per game), while the Patriots are not far behind, allowing 23.8 points per game. The Patriots’ defense ranks 25th in total yards allowed (358.8), struggling both against the run and the pass.

This game could turn into a high-scoring affair if both defenses continue to falter. Jacksonville’s struggling pass defense will need to limit Maye’s opportunities, while the Patriots’ secondary must find ways to contain Jacksonville’s top receivers, Brian Thomas and Christian Kirk.