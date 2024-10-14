Jaguars’ Poor Campaign Continues With Loss To Bears

Share Facebook

Less than two years ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars completed an impressive 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs. That moment is now a distant memory for most Duval County residents.

With a disappointing 1-4 record to begin the 2024 season, the Jags faced off with the Chicago Bears needing a critical victory.

They didn’t get it.

Heading overseas to London, the Jaguars lost 35-16 to the Chicago Bears (4-2), only dragging Jacksonville fans further away from the team’s recent playoff berth.

Defensive woes across the pond

The Jaguars (1-5) have cultivated an international following with their frequent games overseas, but those games haven’t gone especially well, historically, for Jacksonville. The team’s performance on Sunday moved its record to 5-6 in its last 11 European contests.

While beginning the game strong with a field goal on their first drive, it didn’t take long for the Jaguars to quickly revert to their typical 2024 self.

After starting the Sunday-morning matchup with two three-and-outs for a combined 7 yards, the Bears got the ball to begin the second quarter. They quickly took advantage. Marching down the field with a consistent running game, Chicago concluded a seven-play touchdown drive with a 31-yard Cole Kmet reception from quarterback Caleb Williams. Like most of their other games this season, the Jaguars would never get back in the game after that score.

Hamstrung by poor defensive performance and low-effort play, the Jags allowed the Bears to score on four of their next five drives.

Rookie quarterback Williams, who has been working to get his legs under him in the NFL, looked like a seasoned vet against the struggling Jaguars defense. Williams finished with four touchdowns through the air, bringing the Jaguars total to 14 passing touchdowns allowed on the season, the worst in the NFL.

Jaguars defensive back Andre Cisco, who recorded an interception on Sunday and served as one of Jacksonville’s only bright spots, bluntly described the performance of the Jaguars’ defense.

“A lot of quit,” Cisco said.

Jacksonville’s defense has allowed the second most points per game in the NFL (29.7) this season, increasing that average against the Bears.

A hopeless ending

The Jaguars offense finished the first half with three points, all of which came on their first drive. They scored two touchdowns in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with receiver Gabe Davis for both scores, but Jacksonville’s 16 points only lowered its season scoring average. While Jacksonville’s defense is the story, a slow offense has haunted the Jaguars as well. Jacksonville ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL, scoring only 18.8 points per game.

With a defense that struggles to hold average NFL offenses (Chicago ranks No. 12) in check, along with a less-than-competent offense, it’s not hard to understand why the Jaguars have begun the season so poorly. That doesn’t answer the question of what changed so quickly, though.

Coming off a playoff win two seasons ago, the future in Jacksonville was bright. Featuring a young roster led by Lawrence and a stingy defense, it was easy to see the Jaguars contending in the AFC. Now, none of the pieces that pushed the Jags to the playoffs are performing, leaving the Jacksonville faithful to collect the pieces.

Up Next

Quickly losing grasp of the season, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained the importance of each game in the coming weeks.

“Everything here on out, quite frankly, [is a must-win],” Pederson said.

Jacksonville will remain in London to face the fellow 1-5 New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bears will head back to the United States for their bye week before going on the road to face the red-hot Washington Commanders (4-2).