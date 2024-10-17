P.K. Yonge Dominates Oak Hall In Pool

Share Facebook

P.K. Yonge Blue Wave again showed their superiority in the pool Wednesday with a combined score of 266-90 against the Oak Hall Eagles. Both the girls‘ and boys‘ teams did their part, as P.K. Yonge finished first in all but one event at H. Spurgeon Cherry Westside Pool.

Big Winners

For the boys, Jackson Chase, Tucker Fetko and Eric Vogel each finished with four first-place finishes. The Eagles saw Xander Schecter take home their only first-place finish when he won one-meter diving.

Depth Matters

It took a team effort from the Blue Wave to complete the near team sweep. Between both Blue Wave squads, 16 different student-athletes finished in first place for their event, including relays. In both the boys’ and girls’ 200-yard medley relays P.K. Yonge came in both first and second place, showing the team’s depth.

Cold Weather

Up Next

It was clear a lot of the swimmers were not happy with the temperature once they got out of the water. Strategies to stay warm ranged from layers upon layers, with towels on the bottom and large jackets over top, to heading into the locker rooms where warm air was blasting. The latter was a strong option, as during the 10-minute break it was a welcome relief from the wind. The cold weather also led to more team building for both schools, as swimmers were often huddled while not in the water.

Both P.K. Yonge and Oak Hall finished their regular seasons. The Class 1A Region 1 District 3 meet will be held the week of Oct. 28 at Dwight H. Hunter Pool.