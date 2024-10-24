Texas vs Vanderbilt: A Top 25 Showdown in Nashville

Share Facebook

This Saturday, the Texas Longhorns, ranked 5th in the country, will travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores in a sold out First Bank Stadium in what could be a pivotal game for both teams. Texas is reeling after a tough 30-15 home loss to Georgia, while Vanderbilt is riding high after back-to-back wins, including a historic upset over Alabama. The Commodores find themselves in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2008, and they’ll be looking to prove their worth against a Texas team with playoff aspirations.

Saturday is officially SOLD OUT Those still looking to purchase tickets can find them on @SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of Vanderbilt athletics. 🎟️ https://t.co/kYpNLeLzPg pic.twitter.com/ZPRLQCXeFv — #25 Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) October 23, 2024

Vanderbilt’s Momentum

Vanderbilt has surprised many with its recent performances, particularly the Commodores’ 40-35 victory over Alabama. This win marks a monumental moment in program history, being the first time they have beaten a top-ranked team. The Commodores followed up this upset with a gritty 20-13 win over Kentucky, showcasing their ability to close out tough games. With a potent offense averaging 33.1 points per game, Vanderbilt has shown they can hang with elite teams.

The key to Vanderbilt’s success has been the dynamic play of quarterback Diego Pavia. He has been a dual-threat weapon, throwing for 1,391 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also leading the team in rushing with 470 yards and three touchdowns. Pavia’s ability to make plays on the ground and through the air will be crucial in keeping the Texas defense on its heels.

Supporting Pavia is running back Sedrick Alexander, who has contributed 380 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Eli Stowers leads the receiving corps with 463 yards and two touchdowns, while junior wide receivers Junior Sherrill and Quincy Skinner Jr. add depth to Vanderbilt’s aerial attack.

Texas: Must-Win Mode

For Texas, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Coming off a disappointing loss to Georgia, the Longhorns have little margin for error if they want to maintain their playoff hopes. While they boast the nation’s No. 1 defense, allowing just 9.7 points per game and 237.3 yards, the quarterback situation adds intrigue to this matchup. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has confirmed Quinn Ewers will start, despite being pulled at halftime of the Georgia game. Ewers has been solid overall, with 1,101 passing yards and 11 touchdowns on a 68.2% completion rate, but his inconsistency has opened the door for backup Arch Manning, who performed admirably in relief against Georgia.

Texas’ offense has plenty of weapons. Quintrevion Wisner and Jaydon Blue lead a balanced rushing attack, while wide receiver Isiah Bond and tight end Gunnar Helm will be Ewers’ top targets in the passing game.

Key Matchup: Vanderbilt’s Offense vs. Texas’ Defense

The critical battle in this game will be how Vanderbilt’s high-octane offense, led by Pavia, matches up against Texas’ stout defense. The Commodores have proven they can move the ball and score against strong opponents, but Texas’ ability to suffocate offenses presents a daunting challenge. Vanderbilt must find creative ways to attack the Longhorn defense, mixing in Pavia’s dual-threat capabilities and exploiting mismatches in the secondary.