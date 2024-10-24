High Powered High Schools- Friday’s Football Preview

Share Facebook

Twitter

This week’s high school football slate has a multitude of must-see matchups that include Newberry’s 7:30 p.m. visit to Williston and Buchholz’s 7 p.m. visit to Bartram.

Newberry Panthers

The Newberry Panthers boast a strong record of 6-2 heading into their week nine matchup against the Williston Red Devils. The Panthers are 5-0 in their last five games, outscoring opponents 194-17.

Newberry’s defensive domination has allowed them to blowout multiple opponents, surrendering just 17 points in their last 20 quarters. A stellar defense, paired with Junior running back Kaleb Woods’ ability to rush for over 120 yards per game, has hoisted the Panthers to 6-2 after a 1-2 start.

Last week, Newberry routed Fort White 44-10 with Woods rushing over 12 yards per carry (for 135 yards) and three touchdowns.

Newberry coach Edward Johnson noted that he has seen an increase in player accountability this season. As the team buys into the football program and accountability for players’ success increases, the Panthers become a more cohesive unit and a force to be reckoned with.

Williston Red Devils

Williston enters their game against Newberry 4-3. Despite a 20-14 loss to North Marion last week, Williston poses a threat with a potent offense that has put up at least 36 points in each of its last three wins.

Losing only to Chiefland, Eastside, and North Marion (all by eight or less points), Williston has performed well this season and hope to move to 5-3 with a win on Friday. Additionally, all 4 of the Red Devils’ wins have come by eight or more points this season.

Despite their 6-2 record, Newberry has a fairly difficult schedule that they have handled well thus far.

Newberry’s coach Johnson explained that he put tough teams such as Williston on their schedule this season to get the Panthers used to facing high-level competition. Johnson is unsure if the experience will help come playoffs but noted that it is important to prepare for tough matchups come November.

Buchholz Bobcats

The Bobcats enter week nine with a 5-3 record as they come off a 63-22 win against Tocoi Creek of St. Johns County.

After roaring to a 3-0 start to the season, the Bobcats lost three straight to even their record. Despite a three-game losing streak, Buchholz has dominated its last two games, outscoring opponents 115-29 on its way to 5-3.

Additionally, the Bobcats’ three losses on the season all came within seven points and include a 20-17 loss in overtime to district opponent Nease High School.

Buchholz’s coach Mark Whittemore discussed that the 2024 football season has been unprecedented in the way scheduling has worked, especially due to the impacts the recent hurricanes have had on high school athletics in Florida.

Whittemore also expresses the belief that even though changing schedules and playing three Monday games this season has called for major adjustments on the part of players and staff, there is hope for this team to make a playoff run as they near the end of the regular season.

Bartram Bears

Despite three Bartram wins, including an overtime thriller at Ware County High School 43-42, the Bears have lost four games this season, including their last two, leaving them with a 3-4 record entering the district matchup against Buchholz.

Outscored 46-26 by Tocoi (a team Buchholz beat by 41 last week) and trumped by St. Augustine 48-21, Bartram looks to get back on track and even their record at 4-4 with a win on Friday.

Buchholz’s coach Whittemore spoke about the coming game at Bartram, commenting that this game has become a large rivalry for the Bobcats in the last few years.

Whittemore also made remarks about the Bear’s high level of talent, explaining that they have a multitude of offensive weapons, and illuding to the fact that junior Jaden Weatherly is a physical quarterback who can make superb plays both throwing and rushing.