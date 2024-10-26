Ole Miss Hosts Oklahoma To Begin Final Half Of Schedule

Share Facebook

The regular season NCAA football games are already over halfway complete. The University of Oklahoma‘s football team has hit the road for their matchup against No. 18 Ole Miss. Kickoff will be at noon ET Saturday.

https://twitter.com/EASPORTS_CUT/status/1849163984261230735

Both Looking for a Rebound Win

In theory, this should be a pretty simple win for Ole Miss, but both teams have struggled in the recent weeks.

The Sooners are 4-3, while the Rebels are 5-2.

Ole Miss is coming off a rough past two weekends. The Rebels lost two of their last three games — both only by a field goal.

The Sooners are in an even deeper slump. Oklahoma dropped its last three of four games, including two straight sweeps by Texas and South Carolina. The two losses resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Seth Littrell. Co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley has been brought up to hold the interim position.

https://twitter.com/OU_Football/status/1848159711155089801

Putting the Work

Ole Miss is No. 2 in the country for total offensive production behind Miami. Ole Miss averages more than 560 yards per game and is third in the country with 7.68 yards per play.

OU is beyond lost offensively. The Sooners are ranked No. 128 among 134 FBS teams. The Sooners average 288 total yards per game and is third-worst in the country for yards per play with only 4.31.

In terms of defense, Ole Miss ranks 13th nationally for total defense, while the Sooners are in 32nd place.

OU is also 18th nationally in red zone defense, surrendering points on 14 of 19 opportunities (73.68 percent) with seven of those scores being touchdowns (36.84 percent).

It isn’t impossible, but it would take a lot for the Sooners to rise above the odds and secure the win Saturday afternoon.