Trinity Catholic Shuts Out P.K. Yonge To Claim District Championship

Coming off a 47-0 win against Orlando West Oaks Academy, the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave looked to maintain the momentum Friday in a home district matchup against Ocala Trinity Catholic.

However, the tables were turned on P.K. Yonge in the 37-0 loss.

Struggling to Complete

P.K. Yonge quarterback AJ Powers complete 11 of 30 passes for 120 yards. His go-to target was sophomore Brenden Brockington, who had five receptions for 50 yards. Junior Ty Moses followed with four receptions for 27 yards.

Penalties Cost

Penalties plagued the Blue Wave (5-3) for much of the game. On a single drive in the second quarter, the Blue Wave offense accumulated 25 yards in penalties, gave up two sacks for minus 16 yards and resulted in a safety for a 16-0 Trinity Catholic (2-7) lead.

The Blue Wave tried to bounce back in the second half, committing only two penalties for 10 yards, but that didn’t stop Trinity Catholic from pulling away.

Fighting for Momentum

The Blue Wave struggled to gain momentum as their game was marred by interceptions, fumbles, and incomplete passes on fourth down. They failed to convert seven fourth-down attempts, with five resulting in touchdowns for Trinity Catholic. Powers threw three interceptions and lost a fumble.

Trinity Catholic Named District Champions

The Blue Wave and Trinity Catholic are the only two teams in Class 1A-District 4, making this matchup the district championship game. Trinity Catholic raised the district trophy and the Friday Night Rivalry Champion Trophy.

Up Next

The Blue Wave host Jacksonville Impact Christian Academy (5-4) Friday at 7 p.m. and Trinity Catholic host Newberry (7-2).