Mississippi State VS UMass Preview

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-7) will face off against the UMass Minutemen (2-6) this Saturday, November 2, at 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network.

Mounting Challenges

Mississippi State dropped its seventh consecutive game at home in Starkville, where the team struggled mightily against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks controlled the game from the start, closing out a decisive 58-25 win in a crucial matchup for both teams. Major defensive issues emerged for the Bulldogs, who allowed scores on seven of Arkansas’ first eight drives.

In his first season, head coach Jeff Lebby has faced unrelenting challenges across the board. Mississippi State ranks last in the SEC in both yards allowed per game (477.7) and points allowed per game (36.4). Arkansas junior quarterback Taylen Green capitalized on these vulnerabilities last week, completing 23 of his 29 passes for 314 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Green entered the game with only six passing touchdowns on the season, highlighting the Bulldogs’ defensive struggles. Arkansas amassed 673 yards of total offense, including 359 rushing yards, capitalizing on MSU missing a few key defensive linemen. Improvement across the defensive unit remains a significant challenge.

A Critical Opportunity

Saturday’s game against UMass could end up being Mississippi State’s best opportunity to end its losing streak. The road ahead is tough, with matchups against ranked teams such as No. 7 Tennessee, No. 25 Missouri and in-state rival No. 19 Ole Miss still to come. Lebby’s first season as an SEC head coach has been a trial by fire, as he noted when reflecting on the demands of this schedule.

The Bulldogs need to capitalize on their matchup against the Minutemen, a team struggling across most metrics. UMass ranks among the FBS’s worst offensively, scoring just 19.1 points per game — 17.3 fewer than Mississippi State’s average points allowed. Senior quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has completed 57% of his passes in eight games, while sophomore running back CJ Hester averages just 35.9 rushing yards per game.

Looking Ahead to Homecoming

Coach Lebby emphasized the importance of building early momentum against UMass and tightening up on third-down defense. The Bulldogs must quickly regroup from last weekend’s loss while learning from their mistakes to secure a vital win. A loss to UMass at home would spell a difficult path forward for Mississippi State, especially for Coach Lebby.

Catch the action this Saturday, November 2, at 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network.