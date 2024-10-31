Three Takeaways for the Bucs Without Their Top-2 Wideouts

Share Facebook

Week 7 in the NFL was disastrous for the Tampa Bay Bucs, losing their top 2 pass catchers in a span of 60 minutes. All-Pro WR Mike Evans left with a hamstring injury. He is expected to be out until after the bye. Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin left that game on the last drive with a dislocated ankle. He will be out for the season.

This week, Tampa played the Falcons for the second time, hoping for a different outcome than its earlier 36-33 TNF loss. While the score was different, the result was the same. Tampa was unable to overcome self-inflicted mistakes and injuries leading to a 31-26 loss.

No. 1 – Bucs Utilize RBs Way More

Since the injuries, Tampa has been forced to pivot to the ground game. The Bucs utilize 11 personnel, the fifth-most in the NFL, at a rate of 64.5%, 12.1% more than the league average.

Since losing Evans and Godwin, Tampa’s three RB’s have taken on a larger role. The trio of Rachaad White, Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker gained 76 yards on 17 carries on Sunday. The position group’s biggest contribution came through the air. The backs totaled 90 yards on 13 receptions and a touchdown. Irving (40 yards) and White (38 yards) were the Bucs’ third and fourth receivers, respectively.

The uptick in production is clearly by design. In weeks 1-7, Tampa running backs averaged 68.42 snaps per game. This week against the Falcons, the trio took a combined 78 snaps, 39 of those lined-up as an eligible receiver.

Snap counts are out for Bucs vs. Falcons. RB split Sunday was Rachaad White 41 snaps, Bucky Irving 31, Sean Tucker 7. JTS played 39 snaps without a tackle. pic.twitter.com/c5Gk58v1Eg — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 28, 2024

No. 2 – TE Cade Otton Steps up

Cade Otton recorded a career-high of 9 catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. The TE stepped up, playing 68 snaps, the seventh-most of the team and the most of someone not on the O-line or named Baker Mayfield.

Otton has the seventh-most yards and third-most targets by a TE this season and is behind Godwin in receptions and yards for the Bucs this season. The third-year pass catcher will need to continue to be a big part of Tampa’s scheme if the Bucs want to make a playoff push.

No. 3 – Tampa’s Defense Has Become a Liability

A once feared unit, Tampa’s defense has regressed recently due to injury and reliance on young players. The Bucs defense has been pitiful this season, allowing the fourth-most points per game (26.6), second-most yards per game (387) and the third-most yards per play (6.0).

“It starts with coaching. It starts with me,” Head Coach Todd Bowles said. “It starts with the defensive coaches, and it starts with players. We’ve got to play better. We have to fix it. Nobody is coming to save us. We have to do a hell of a lot better job then we’re doing and that starts with me.”

Even with the offense shifting to make up for the loss of Evans and Godwin, Tampa won’t win games until the defense starts playing better.

Tampa Bay (4-4) now has a long week to figure out its mishaps before taking on the Chiefs (7-0) on Monday Night Football.