Crimson Tide Football at Bye Week

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is 6-2 coming into their second bye week of the season.

Alabama’s Season So Far

Alabama is currently 6th in the SEC. The Crimson Tide has lost to Vanderbilt and Tennessee this season so far. However, they are coming off of a huge home win against Missouri 34-0. This was Alabama’s second top-25 win of the season.

The last bye week that the Crimson Tide had was before a huge rivalry, Georgia. It was beneficial for Bama as they beat Georgia 41-34.

What to Improve On

The bye week gives Alabama a chance to rest injured players, study their opponents and work on improving themselves.

This week, one of those improvements is their discipline on and off the field.

Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer says:

Alabama works to be more mentally tough in difficult games. Although the players are passionate about the game, DeBoer says his players need to improve their mental discipline.

What’s Next

Alabama will face LSU on Saturday, November 9, at 7:30 PM. The game will take place in Death Valley. Alabama hopes to take advantage of this Week in order to prepare for the huge rivalry. The Tigers are the only ranked team left on Alabama’s schedule this season.

DeBoer says:

Alabama has struggled on the road so far this season, however, they must win all four remaining games in order to have any chance of making it to the college football playoffs. The Crimson Tide faces Mercer, Oklahoma, and Auburn after LSU.