Lagway’s ‘pathway to return more encouraging,’ Florida’s Napier says

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators football team goes on the road this weekend to take on No. 5 Texas encouraged about the status of starting quarterback DJ Lagway.

Lagway’s hamstring injury suffered in the second quarter of Saturday’s 34-20 loss to No. 2 Georgia was “less significant than initially feared” and he’s not ruled out for Florida’s game Saturday in Austin, Florida coach Billy Napier said in his Monday news conference.

Who’s In, Who’s Out

Lagway was carted off the field after going down on a 3-yard run Saturday. Napier said at halftime that Lagway suffered a soft-tissue left hamstring injury. Napier said Lagway is not ruled out for this week:

If Lagway is not good to go by Saturday, redshirt freshman quarterback Aidan Warner will get his first start for the Gators (4-4, 2-3 SEC). Warner entered the Georgia game following the injury to Lagway and went 7-of-22 passing for 66 yards and an interception.

Preparing For The Longhorns

The Longhorns (7-1, 3-1) come into this game off a bye week, which gave them time to recover from a nerve-racking 27-24 win against Vanderbilt.

Florida has moved on from the loss to Georgia and is now focused on the opponent ahead, Napier said. He talked about some of Texas’ strengths:

The experience of Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will be a key, Napier said:

Next Man Up

Some other notable injuries for the Gators were starting defensive backs Devin Moore and Dijon Johnson. Freshmen Jameer Grimsley and Teddy Foster were thrust into action in a hostile environment against Georgia. Napier said the depth of the Gators’ secondary was evident with their play:

Moving In Right Direction

Following the Georgia game, Napier said he feels things are getting on track for the Gators. He believes the team can compete with anyone in the SEC. It is a team Napier says has improved and that he believes in:

Napier added he is proud of the character within his group of players. He says their mindset has shifted in a positive direction:

Air Time

The Gators and Longhorns will clash at noon Saturday. ABC and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF will carry the game.

Note: Florida’s home game Nov. 16 against No. 14 LSU is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.