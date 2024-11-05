Per Nilsson Promises to Elevate Women’s Tennis as Head Coach

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida women’s tennis team (17-9, 11-2) has a new head coach for the 2024-25 season. Coming from Malibu, California, former Pepperdine Women’s Tennis Coach Per Nilsson now represents the Orange and Blue.

Gators Coaching Change

Former UF women’s head coach Roland Thornqvist stepped down from the program on Oct. 7 after a 23-year tenure.

Now, the Gators are led by Nilsson who coached the Waves for 10 years. He secured 78 consecutive conference dual matches and six West Coast Conference Coach of the Year honors.

After such a successful run with Pepperdine, acquiring a coaching record of 306-124, Nilsson spoke about his move to the Swamp:

Transition from the West Coast

Along with Nilsson’s nine seasons on the West Coast, he also has countless experience in the SEC.

Nilsson played collegiately at Mississippi State from 1992-94, helping the Bulldogs earn three consecutive top-10 national rankings. Following his time as a player, he became a student assistant coach at his alma mater during the 1994-95 season.

Although Nilsson just recently landed in Florida on Monday, he is already in the office, working and meeting his team.

Nilsson acknowledged the challenge of joining the staff in the middle of the fall season, but he is confident the transition will be smooth. He is joining the Gators as they head to the ITA Conference Masters Championships in San Diego from Nov. 7-10.

Letting Go and Moving Forward

Nilsson’s decision did not come easy, but ultimately a choice he made for his family and to embrace new opportunities:

Nilsson works again with Lauren Embree, who was an assistant coach for Pepperdine in 2017 following her time in the women’s tennis professional circuit and as a collegiate player for Florida. Embree, who Nilsson referred to as a “legend,” is in her fourth year as an assistant coach for Florida. The Gators two-time national champion and Hall-of-Famer welcomes Nilsson’s addition with open arms:

“He’s not only a great coach, but he’s the best human I’ve ever been around,” Embree said. “I’m almost as excited for him as if I got the job.”

A Future Full of Promise

Nilsson’s passion and determination to bring Florida to victory is apparent. He discussed his love for coaching, which extends beyond just the game:

Nilsson commends Thornqvist’s accomplishments and knows he has “big shoes to fill,” but is set on bringing greater success for the Gators.