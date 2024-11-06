Gators Men’s Basketball Set To Host Jacksonville

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 21 Florida Gators men’s basketball team is set to host the Jacksonville Dolphins at 8 p.m. Thursday.

After a season-opening win Monday against South Florida, the Gators are looking to maintain momentum against a Jacksonville squad (1-0) that showcased solid depth in its season opener.

setting the tone pic.twitter.com/JF2SNi3VLe — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 6, 2024

Gators Come Back To Down USF

Against South Florida in the Jacksonville Sports Foundation Invitational, the Gators found themselves down 36-23 in the first half when the Bulls surged with 61% shooting in the first 14 minutes.

However, the Gators mounted an impressive comeback, spurred by key players Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard. Clayton’s driving floater and Richard’s eight consecutive points, including two 3-pointers, helped Florida close the gap to just one point (40-39) by halftime.

In the second half, Florida’s defense tightened to force USF into a cold-shooting stretch while the Gators went on a 17-2 run to help seal the result.

The Gators struggled from 3-point range, hitting just 20% of their attempts. However, they excelled in the paint, converting 73.7% of their two-point shots. Sophomore forward Alex Condon added to the Gators’ scoring depth with 13 points and six rebounds.

Jacksonville’s Season Opener

The Dolphins began their season with a 78-65 win over Trinity Baptist College on Monday. Junior forward Stephon Payne III dominated with 18 points and 13 rebounds — his sixth career double-double. Payne is expected to be a focal point for Jacksonville this season. He demonstrated his prowess with game-high numbers in both rebounds and blocks, anchoring a Dolphins defense that forced 18 turnovers. Guard Simon Wheeler complemented Payne’s efforts, tallying seven assists and five steals.

Jacksonville’s control of the boards (51-34 advantage) and emphasis on aggressive defense could be a key factor as it tries to match the Gators’ fast-paced offense. Look for Payne, Wheeler, Zach Bell and Donovan Rivers to try to disrupt Florida’s rhythm with strong rebounding and transition play.

Notable Matchup History

Florida has dominated the all-time series against Jacksonville, boasting a 32-5 record dating back to 1960. The last encounter in December 2015 saw Florida defeat Jacksonville 89-65. The Gators were led by standout performances from Dorian Finney-Smith and KeVaughn Allen.

This year, Florida’s lineup features emerging stars like Clayton, Richard and Condon.

Players To Watch

Clayton Jr. and Condon bring versatility. Richard’s sharp shooting will be vital to break down Jacksonville’s defense.

On the Dolphins’ side, Payne is a major threat in the paint. Wheeler’s playmaking ability could also test Florida’s defensive coordination.

Media Coverage

The contest will be carried on SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.