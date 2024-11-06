Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) is congratulated by center Jake Guentzel (59) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the third period Tuesday at Enterprise Center. [Jeff Curry-Imagn Images]

Lightning Fall Against Blues

Anthony Herrera November 6, 2024 Hockey, NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lighting lost 3-2 Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues in the Enterprise Center.

Scary Injury

The game had people’s eyes looking everywhere, with blocked goals happening left, right and center. The teams played great defense, as they couldn’t find a way to score.

But with less than two minutes left in the first, the Blues bench had some commotion. Their Calgary-born forward Dylan Holloway had to be carted away as he suffered a devastating shot to the neck with a puck.

The first period ended early due to the injury. The remaining 1:11 was completed in the second. Holloway was hospitalized, but he is stable and alert.

Game Gets Interesting

The Lightning (7-6) was able to get on the board first when Nick Perbix scored.

However, the lead wouldn’t last long. Five minuets later, the Blues (7-6) were able to answer. Oskar Sundqvist scored with a rebound goal to tie the game at 1-1.

To make things worse for Tampa Bay, with 1:35 left in the second period, Alexey Toropchenko scored to give the Blues a 2-1 lead.

Things Look Bad For Lightning

Entering the third, it looked like no one would score, as nine minuets passed scoreless. Hope for Tampa Bay slipped away when Brayden Schenn passed the puck to Jordan Kyrou to take a 3-1 lead.

It didn’t look too far out of reach for Tampa Bay. With with 8:17 left in the game, the Lighting were able to score with Victor Hedman making good from the left point to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Up Next

The Lightning host Philadelphia (4-8-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+).

