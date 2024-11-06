NFL Trade Deadline: Who’s Going For It, Who’s Not, Who’s Lost It

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone on Tuesday, meaning there’ll be familiar faces in new uniforms come the start of Week 10 play.

Some franchises showed their hand as teams expecting to win now. Others clearly decided that 2024 is not their year. Then, there are teams (perhaps one team) that made a move that left me completely confused. A “what are you doing?” move, if you will.

I love it so much. There’s a world where these trades impact results come playoff time, and I hope that world is this one.

Anyway, here’s one team from each of those categories that I thought really stood out.

Going For It – the Washington Commanders

Who would’ve thought – the team that picked second in the draft last year is now giving up big assets to acquire a player that’ll help them win now.

If you didn’t see, Washington traded for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, giving up a 2025 third-, fourth-, and sixth-round pick.

🔒🔒🔒 We have acquired CB Marshon Lattimore from the Saints (pending a physical) pic.twitter.com/Dlc3Lvn3Td — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2024

Though this might’ve been a shock five months ago, it shouldn’t be now. Sitting at 7-2 and atop the NFC East, why not go for it? The Commanders have so much positive momentum, none bigger than their rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has been nothing short of dynamite in his rookie campaign. The most eye-popping of the numbers is his completion percentage – 71.8%. Wow.

Of course, the highlight moment of his and the team’s season came in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. You guessed it, I’m talking about that Hail Mary.

It was more than just a regular season – it was Daniels beating No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, and it was the Commanders making it clear to everyone – not only are they good, but they’ve got the Football Gods working in their favor.

Wish they Could Hop in a Time Machine – the Cleveland Browns

Yeah, it’s not great over there in Cleveland. The Browns’ move today was trading away pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith (and a 2026 seventh-round pick) in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Cleveland – they’re just not good. Now, they had a little spike last week when they upset the Baltimore Ravens 29-24. That was their first game with Jameis Winston at starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson’s Achilles injury in Week 7.

I’m willing to bet beating their divisional foe will be the high point of the Browns’ season, because it doesn’t look like much more will happen. In Week 9, they came back down to Earth, getting smacked by the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10.

Now, Smith isn’t a superstar, but he’s produced throughout his career, including this year.

Watch all 5⃣ of @zadariussmith's sacks on the season thus far 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7cpONEyDIp — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 5, 2024

With this move, the Browns go from bad to worse and, at 2-7, it’s probably time to watch some film on the 2025 draft class of quarterbacks. I’d start with Colorado and Miami (you’re welcome Cleveland).

WHAT IN THE WORLD – the Dallas Cowboys

Oh no. Oh no, no, no. Jerry, what are you doing?

So, the Dallas Cowboys went out and gave up a fourth-round pick for… Jonathan Mingo?

Panthers to trade WR Jonathan Mingo & 2025 7th-round draft pick to Cowboys for 2025 4th-round pick. (via @TomPelissero, @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/UhvKXIfEo3 — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2024

Yeah, you read that right. The day it was announced quarterback Dak Prescott would go on injured reserve, the team traded for a receiver who’s been disappointing so far in his NFL career.

There’s so much wrong with this. First off, a fourth-rounder? Talk about an overpay. For context, the Kansas City Chiefs got DeAndre Hopkins for a fifth-round pick. The Baltimore Ravens got Diontae Johnson for a fifth-round pick. The New York Jets got Davante Adams for a fourth-round pick. Jerry Jones, you think Mingo is equivalent to Davante Adams?

This makes no sense. At 3-5 and with their quarterback hurt, this was probably the time to sell. Instead, Jones decided to lean into arrogance and not admit that the roster he constructed just isn’t that good this year.

By the way, it’s not even like Mingo is some good player. Take a look at this stat.

Jonathan Mingo's 5.4% drop rate is among the worst any WR has had since 2000 😬 Out of the 594 WRs to catch 40+ passes, he ranks 564thpic.twitter.com/NwAXlZreFr https://t.co/goD78tMZmV — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 5, 2024

Yikes.

This trade is just another bullet point in a long list of moments that are adding up to what looks like is going to be a long year for America’s team.

What the results of these trades will be, only time will tell. For now, we can only base our thoughts on what has been, and how the season has gone.