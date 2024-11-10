Florida Baseball hosts USF

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators baseball team faces USF at 1 p.m. today at Condron Family Ballpark for a 15-inning doubleheader. There is no admission charge and gates open at noon.

Coming From Win

The Gators are coming back from a successful weekend in Jacksonville, winning two six-inning exhibition games, 2-1 and 7-6.

Florida scored nine runs on 10 hits across the two games, with Ty Evans leading with one home run, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Seven Gators threw scoreless outings, but freshmen Aidan King and McCall Biemieller stood out.

Florida’s record in Jacksonville fall exhibitions is 5-1.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1853462678863290477

Past Meetings

The Gators and Bulls have a history to 1969. Florida’s record against USF is 68-28, with the longest winning streak of 12 games.

Last season, the Gators hosted the Bulls for a midweek game and took down USF 4-1 while 5 different Florida pitchers had scoreless appearances.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1854905747773272224

Looking Forward

Some key returning veterans include Evans, Pierce Coppola and Colby Shelton.

New faces include Blake Cyr (outfielder), Bobby Boser (infielder) and Billy Barlow (right-handed pitcher), transfers from Miami, USF and Clemson, respectively.

Coach Kevin O’Sullivan spoke to Sportscene‘s Steve Russell about his hopes for the fall season: