Vikings Visit Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) host the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) in the EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m. today.

Season So Far

Minnesota started its season strong with five consecutive wins against the Giants, 49ers, Texans, Packers and the Jets. However, it lost momentum with back-to-back losses against the Lions and Rams. The Vikings have regained momentum with a win against the Colts last Sunday, 21-13.

The Jaguars started their season with four consecutive losses against the Dolphins, Browns, Bills and Texans. They defeated the Colts and Patriots, however, they are going into the Vikings game following two losses against the Packers (30-27) and the Eagles (28-23).

The Vikings are second in the NFC North, while the Jaguars are fourth in the AFC South.

Player Injuries

The Jaguars will likely be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury last week. Although Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has not made any announcements, it is likely the Vikings will face Mac Jones, who has a positive mindset coming into Sunday’s game.

(Seems like a good time to cue this one up) I asked Mac Jones yesterday about potentially stepping in for Trevor Lawrence vs #Vikings, what he’s learned & seen from #Jaguars offense from sideline #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/pEr0l1clr4 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 7, 2024

The Vikings starting kicker Will Reichard is out with a quad injury. Replacing him is rookie kicker John Parker Romo, who will make his NFL debut. Also, long snapper Andrew DePaola is out with a hand injury and will be replaced by Jake McQuaide.

Defense Wins Games

Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman has been out with a turf toe injury. However, he has returned to practice at limited capacity. Cashman contributed to the Vikings’ success in the first five games with 40 tackles. The Vikings defense struggled against the Lions and Rams. Cashman is predicted to return today.

The Jaguars are ranked almost last in total defense with 389.3 yards and allowing 30 touchdowns. The Vikings have allowed 331.9 defensive yards and 18 touchdowns.

The #Jaguars defense has allowed an EPA/Play of 0.21 with a base rush this season, worst in the NFL. ( NFL AVG: 0.03)#Jaguars Blitz %: 15.8% (32nd) pic.twitter.com/qgI28enfb7 — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) November 6, 2024

Jaguars vs. Vikings History

The last time he Jaguars have faced the Vikings was in 2020. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 27-24 in Minnesota. The Vikings are 6-1 against the Jaguars.