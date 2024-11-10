Gators Volleyball Sweeps Away Crimson Tide

Share Facebook

The No. 22 Florida volleyball team won its seventh-consecutive match Sunday with a sweep against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the O’Connell Center.

After sitting out for a few matches, redshirt sophomore Alexis Stucky showed out on the court, leaving with not only 46 assists, but five solo blocks as well. Meanwhile, three Gators finished the match with double-digit kills as the team finished with a .483 hit percentage for the match.

Standout players

Kennedy Martin led the Gators (18-5, 9-3 SEC) in kills for yet another match, finishing with 16 kills, three aces, six digs and one block. AC Fitzpatrick had 13 kill and Jaela Auguste with 11 kills, as all three players left the match with more than a .500 hitting percentage.

The Martin duo picked up the heat in the third set where they both racked up the majority of their kills. Kennedy Martin was a standout player from the back row when she took multiple swings for kills.

Fifth-year libero Elli McKissock played a major role in the Florida defense with 15 digs.

Big Plays For Gators

Fitzpatrick and Isabel Martin played smart on the outside, taking many shots and using the hands of the Alabama (10-12, 2-9) block to score points. Not only did I. Martin use the block, she also took major swings through the block to score points down the line and through the seem.

Auguste played a major role in Florida’s win as well as she scored on multiple swings from the slide.

It’s the first time since 2021 that Florida has won seven or more SEC matches in a row.

Up Next

Florida will play at the University of Missouri (17-5, 8-2) at 8 p.m. Friday. The match streams live on the SECN+. Alabama will host Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Friday, live on SECN+.