Pat Dooley’s Back Nine: Dreaded Vote Of Confidence For Napier

The Back Nine comes at you after a strange weekend and they are only going to get weirder.

10. Let’s start with what a disastrous weekend this was. Thursday was kind of a feel-good day for Gator fans because Athletic Director Scott Stricklin gave Billy Napier a dreaded vote of confidence. It was important for recruiting and I got it. But then Friday the Todd Golden story broke (and I will reserve judgment until I get some facts) and then the Gators were down 42-0 at Texas before you finished your first plate of nachos. It was not a good weekend for Stricklin or any Gator fans.

11. Here’s the deal – nobody said Napier could not be let go after the season is over. Three more performances like Saturday’s could click that fire-starting thingy on the Gator Nation’s gas grill. Like I said, it’s probably going to keep getting weirder around here. Next time listen to me Gator fans when you are at the top of the mountain and you start yapping about other schools. Everything goes in cycles. Be humble in your bragging. But there isn’t much to brag about today.

12. You know it is a bizarre season when FSU, Miami, Georgia and LSU all lose on the same day and we are all a little depressed. Miami had been playing with fire and the wick finally ran out. They probably have to win the last two and the ACC title game because otherwise the resume is littered with good wins over bad teams. FSU? It’s difficult to explain. But then so is the last decade of Florida football.

13. Florida at least won half of its game. The Gators outscored Texas 17-14 in the second half with a walk-on quarterback. You want me to stop? Hey, I’m just trying to help. Injuries have just derailed what was a glimmer of hope. I said before the season Florida’s depth will only be as good as the injuries, and it hit UF hard at quarterback and in the secondary making this a not-ready-for-prime-time team.

14. Is this a thing now? You beat a team that is ranked and the goalposts go into the nearest waterway? It happened in at least two places (Oxford and Atlanta). Also, Kirk Herbstreit got really upset when LSU fans started throwing water bottles. It’s ridiculous to the point where maybe they have to stop serving after the third quarter. Bottled water, that is.

15. Dr. Football does want to send out condolences to Herbie, who had to put his dog, Ben, down and gave an emotional farewell on GameDay. Just a wonderful week, huh? I felt his pain, man. People who can’t understand how you could cry over a dog dying clearly never had a dog they loved so much that the pain doesn’t go away. I still miss you, Maddux. I also miss having a good record. I went 2-2 on The Picks and it is now 28-24-1. Unlike the Gators, I am still above .500. On to this week:

Florida is a 5-point underdog at home against LSU and I imagine it would be a lot higher if the Bayou Bengals hadn’t thrown up all over themselves against Alabama. I wonder if there will be some letdown this week, because they are basically out of the College Football Playoffs. Naw, I think this will be Nussmeier’s revenge so I will take LSU.

Tennessee is getting 9.5 points at Georgia and the ‘Dogs are going to come in knowing they can’t lose again. Which is why I am taking Tennessee and the points.

Texas is giving 17 points at Arkansas. If the Horned Ones did to Arky what they did to Florida, coach Sam Pittman may go back on the perceived hot seat. Because Texas looked so good last week, I will fall for the trap and pick Texas.

Missouri, America’s luckiest team, travels to South Carolina and finds itself a 13-point dog. The Gamecocks have a weird team. See, it always comes back to weird. I’ll take the Cocks and give the points reluctantly.

16. Two things I have been thinking about – 1. Since the fight for Atlanta has, like, eight teams in the hunt it would almost be better not to make the SEC title game and sit at home eating cheeseburgers. Losing that game could knock you out of the College Football Playoffs, and, 2. I loved the idea of the double byes early in the season, but when you look at the schedule for this week you may want to rethink that idea. The SEC is carting college football for another weekend.

17. I know the competition has eased up, but you have to give Mary Wise and her volleyball team credit for winning seven in a row. Not only that, but the ladies have also only lost three games during that streak. The bad news is the SEC stuck Florida with a schedule that finishes with five consecutive conference road matches (with a side order of UCF at home). I’m not sure I have ever seen that.

18. Yes, it is my birthday week and, yes, I am turning 70 (don’t look a day over 69) and, yes, I am feeling as old as I am about to be. Luckily, I have my playlists for my listening pleasure:

“Dreaming of You” by The Coral.

“Oysters in My Pocket” by Royel Otis. In the cases of both of these bands, this is why I try to listen to new music rather than be stuck on the old stuff. They are both really good and it’s a lot of fun to listen to something different.

Still, we have a spot reserved for an old one every week and this week it is “Us and Them” by Pink Floyd.

Stay safe.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.