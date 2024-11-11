Dolphins Look To Halt Losing Streak Tonight

Share Facebook

The Miami Dolphins are out to end a three-game losing streak tonight when they play the suddenly hot Los Angeles Rams, winners of three consecutive games, at Sofi Stadium in L.A.

Miami Strengths

The Dolphins (2-6) run game and speed is on the top of their strength list. From Tyreek Hill to Jaylen Waddle, their explosiveness make the Miami offense one of the fastest in the league.

The dynamic duo of De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert in the Miami backfield keeps the opposing defenses guessing, which creates gaps in the defenses that turn into big plays.

The Dolphins offense is structured around a short, quick-passing game that keeps the ball moving consistently. With Tua Tagovailoa back under center and completing passes at a high rate, he complements the run-heavy play calls. This creates a well-rounded and unpredictable offense and opens more opportunities for the team.

Dolphins Weakness

Miami has a history of struggling to perform against top teams. This will cause problems when it comes to the Rams (4-4). Questions about the team’s resilience are raised when looking to see if they can keep it tight with the Rams.

Looking at pass coverage, the defense struggles with being consistent. The Rams, who have a strong pass attack, have an ability to exploit this weakness and take advantage.

Rams Mindset

It is important for LA to prioritize ball control and maintain focus on clock management. The offense, led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, has a balanced approach. It contains a mix of runs and passing attacks.

Defensively, the Rams need to prioritize containment over big plays. Making sure the Dolphins receivers are not open in the deep space is vital.s

Game Time

The Dolphins, who have won five consecutive games against the Rams and are 12-2 all-time in the series, kick it off at 8:15 ET tonight on ESPN.