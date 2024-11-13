Searcy: Florida Football Still Has Things To Correct Defensively Before LSU Game

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators football team is coming off a 49-17 blowout loss to then-No. 5 Texas last Saturday in Austin.

Longhorn quarterbacks, redshirt junior Quinn Ewers and freshman Arch Manning, were able to manage 352 passing yards and 210 rushing yards against the Gators defense. Florida was unable to hold up its end on the field when the defense made costly mistakes that handed the game away.

What Defense Needs To Clean Up?

This week the Gators continue their run in SEC play, but this time against LSU at home in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Sophomore defensive lineman TJ Searcy expressed in Monday’s news conference some of the issues the defense needs to clean up:

Competitive Mindsets

The Gators had two bye weeks that contributed to great success on the field. One of the bye weeks was right before Kentucky, when Florida dominated the Wildcats 48-20. The media learned during the bye the Gators had some of the best practices.

The players are competitive and their hard work is reflected on the field, Florida coach Billy Napier said.

Despite injury setbacks, the Gators continue to strive for greatness and approach each week as an opportunity to get better, Napier said:

Against Texas, with the competitiveness the team was able to scrape some points in the second half.

Napier Instilling Confidence

Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced Thursday Napier would remain the coach. With all the chatter and uncertainty the team has faced this season, the players can be certain of who will be their head coach. Searcy was part of Napier’s first recruiting class:

The Gators (4-5, 2-4 SEC) have also been dealing with a young team and are working to train players to perform at a high level. Florida has a freshman at quarterback, DJ Lagway. As the team continues to play at a high level efficiently, experience will provide them confidence:

LSU Preparation

LSU (6-3, 3-2) is coming off a loss to No. 9 Alabama. The Tigers were unable to stop quarterback Jalen Milroe.

The Gators key on defense is stopping the pass rush and making clean plays.

Game Time

Saturday’s game in The Swamp is schedule for a 3:30 p.m. start and can be watched on ABC and heard on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.