Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings: Top 5 Teams Unveiled

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings have been released, showcasing Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, and Indiana as the top five teams in the country.

The updated College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ymA9wlI1dB — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2024

1. Oregon (10-0)

Oregon stands strong at the top of the rankings, entering Week 12 with an impressive 10-0 record. Last week, the Ducks hosted Maryland, emerging victorious by a score of 39-18. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel made history, throwing for 183 yards and three touchdowns to break the NCAA career record for touchdowns responsible for. This record was previously held by former Houston quarterback Case Keenum. Gabriel’s record-breaking pass came in the second half on a short throw to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson, giving the Ducks a commanding 29-10 lead. The Ducks will next face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in Madison.

2. Ohio State (8-1)

Right behind Oregon, Ohio State holds an 8-1 record. The Buckeyes cruised to a shutout victory over Purdue last week, winning 45-0 at home. Quarterback Will Howard threw three touchdowns and ran for another, while wide receiver Jeremiah Smith set a new Ohio State freshman record with his ninth touchdown of the season. Smith ended the game with six receptions for 87 yards, also setting a pair freshman records for receptions and receiving yards in a season. Ohio State looks to continue its dominance next Saturday against Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

3. Texas (8-1)

Texas currently ranks third with an 8-1 record after a decisive 49-17 victory over Florida. Quarterback Quinn Ewers had yet another impressive game, throwing five touchdowns without an interception while completing over 70 percent of his passes. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond, back from an ankle injury, contributed with a 44-yard run and a 34-yard touchdown reception of his own. Texas’s offensive line showed improvement, allowing only one sack after struggling in previous games. The Longhorns head to Arkansas next Saturday in hopes of remaining atop the SEC.

4. Penn State (8-1)

Penn State also holds an 8-1 record, with its only loss so far this season coming against the No. 2 Buckeyes. Last week, the Nittany Lions defeated Washington 35-6, with tight end Tyler Warren catching eight passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Penn State’s defense also shined, allowing just 74 rushing yards and recording five sacks. The Nittany Lions look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they head to Purdue for their next matchup.

5. Indiana (10-0)

Rounding out the top five, Indiana has a perfect 10-0 record after a gritty 20-15 win over Michigan. Quarterback Nathan Rourke led the Hoosiers with two touchdown passes and orchestrated two critical late-game drives to seal the victory. Indiana’s defense held Michigan to a single touchdown, adding another strong chapter to a historic season for the program. The Hoosiers have a bye week next Saturday before facing Ohio State on November 23.