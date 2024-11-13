Saint Francis Boys Soccer Snaps Losing Streak

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Saint Francis Catholic Wolves bounced back from consecutive mercy-rule losses to defeat the Trenton Tigers 3-0 Tuesday.

The Wolves (1-2) clicked with every position group doing its part to win.

Shooting Gallery

The Wolves put up a staggering 30 shots during the match. Strong midfield and back line play generated opportunity after opportunity for the Wolves attack.

Right back Bennett Turley made key defensive plays and beautiful cross-field passes to allow the Wolves to dominate possession against Trenton (1-1).

The Wolves’ first goal came from an own goal after a powerful corner kick from Mason Crum.

Goal by No.14 which gives the Wolves a 1-0 lead against the Tigers in the first half. #sfcawolves pic.twitter.com/j9X9qOiTsL — Izabela Gonzalez (@IzaGonzz) November 12, 2024 tter.com/IzaGonzz/status/1856460950338957581

Aakash Patel and Erick Rodriguez tacked on two more goals to give the Wolves a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Seeing Improvement

The Wolves feature a lot of underclassmen playing key roles, so every match is seen through the lens of improvement. It is certain to say the Wolves showed massive improvements.

The Wolves’ defense flipped the previous two performances by shutting out the Tigers. Dylan Koroly made four big saves in his return to soccer after the end of the Wolves’ football season. Koroly also made his mark in the offensive half with booming punts.

Saint Francis coach James Campbell was happy with the team’s improvement and looks for ways to further improve.

“I just think that they have improved as a whole, and we’re working on dealing with the midfield … and making sense of our opportunities. Then, turning those opportunities into points. So, that’s what we’re working on right now and we were able to do it tonight successfully.” — Saint Francis coach James Campbell

Up Next

The Wolves travel to Ocala North Marion (1-2) for a 6 p.m. match Friday.