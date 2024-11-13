Buchholz High Prepares For Postseason Football

Share Facebook

Twitter

It’s playoff season for high school football, and the Buchholz Bobcats (7-3) will host the Evans Trojans (6-4) in the opening round of the 2024 FHSAA Football State Championships this Friday.

The playoffs are HERE. Time to TURN UP 😤 @calebyoungjr_2 CJ & Buchholz High hosts Orlando-Evans this Friday night in the FHSAA Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals. 7pm kickoff. Caleb & The ‘Cats will be READY 🏈#RAWE 🌋 pic.twitter.com/5Dclfqgnq0 — Reaching Athletes With Education (@RAWE_RECRUITS) November 11, 2024

Buchholz Bobcats: Notes

The Bobcats are on a three-game winning streak at home. Their offense has been stellar and a key reason as to why they earned the No. 2 seed, averaging 32.4 points per game.

Heading into their most recent game, they had won all three of their previous matches by an average of 29 points. However, the previously undefeated Cardinal Newman Crusaders limited their offensive output, holding Buchholz to a season-low 14 points. Still, the Bobcats’ defense showed out and stepped up when their stellar offense was struggling.

Their running game proved to be a key contributor in this game and throughout the year. Running back Justin Williams tallied over 200 total yards in the win over the Crusaders. Additionally, he leads the team in total touchdowns with 20 on the season.

Overall, their 411.8 yards per game has shown just how dominant their offense can be, which will also likely be their greatest strength in the playoffs.

Head coach Mark Whittemore spoke on his team’s mentality ahead of the tournament in their pursuit of a championship.

Evans Trojans: Notes

Meanwhile, the Trojans are on a three-game winning streak of their own on the road.

Evans is coming off a dominant 69-0 throttling of Oak Ridge. This is the Trojans’ fourth win by 21 points or more this season.

Running back Cameron Oliver leads a lethal rushing unit, averaging an impressive 10.9 yards per carry and 104.9 yards per game. On the year, Evans is putting up over 295 rushing yards per game, an exceptional total.

Defensively, the Trojans forced three interceptions from Oak Ridge. Their pass rushers consistently cause havoc, with an average of nearly seven sacks a game.

Time and Date

The opening round of the FHSAA Football State Championships kicks off Friday, with the Buchholz/Evans game taking place at 7 pm.